The Canadian government launched a full year investigation into Friends of Science, International Climate Science Coalition and the Heartland Institute because of a complaint by EcoJustice. Billboards around Montreal that asked you to look at the reason for the 17 year pause in global warming temperature rises and that CO2 wasn't the "main" driver of the climate that the Sun was. A full year in a criminal investigation using tax payer money in Canada. I will let the facts show you want the global eco-fighters dont want you to see, their tactics and the facts of the climate.