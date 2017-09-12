Lightning strikes killed four persons and injured 17 others in three separate incidents in Seoni, Hoshangabad and Sehore districts of Madhya Pradesh.While two persons were killed in Seoni this afternoon, one person each died in Hoshangabad and Sehore districts yesterday.In Seoni, two farmers died when they were struck by the bolt from sky this afternoon in Turiya village, located in the buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve, Kurai police station sub-inspector SB Sharma said."The incident occurred when the two farmers were standing under a tree amid heavy rains when they were hit by lightning, killing both of them. The duo are identified as Insaram Bhondve (45) and Nandkishore Bhondve (35)," Sharma said.In another incident occurred in Jallukhapa village in Hoshangabad district last evening, Jyoti (20) was killed in the lightning and 17 others were injured.Pipariya police station in-charge Shailendra Sharma said Jyoti, a resident of neighbouring Chandan Pipariya village, was working in an open field with others when the incident occurred."The injured included eleven women and six men. They all were admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Pipariya," Sharma said.In Sehore district, a farmer identified as Rajesh Banwari (35) died in a similar incident while working in an open field in Ladkui village last afternoon.Source: Press Trust of India