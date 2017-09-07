An alleged fantasist known only as 'Nick', who claimed he had been raped and abused by a VIP pedophile ring made up of Tory MPs and powerful politicians, could be prosecuted for attempting to pervert the course of justice and fraud.The only accuser's claims led to a huge Scotland Yard investigation known as Operation Midland.Among those accused was former Home Secretary Lord Brittan and the former head of the army, Lord Bramall.Former Tory MP Harvey Proctor, who spent more than a year under investigation, lost his home and his job, and is now seeking substantial damages from the Metropolitan Police.Earlier this week it was revealed that he has been allowed to keep the compensation.However, he could be prosecuted for fraud if his application was shown to have been made under false pretenses.If Nick is charged and convicted over his alleged lies, he faces losing his anonymity and could be named.Police have also been heavily criticized over their two-year, £2 million pedophilia investigation into former Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath, who died in 2005 aged 89.Heath's family and friends have labeled the investigation a "witch hunt" and believe police want to bury their findings after the investigation could not support any of the claims made against him.James Gray, a Tory MP for North Wiltshire, says the inquiry into Heath is an "idiotic waste of money" and suggesting police are risking opening the door to a slew of fake claims."If somebody is being paid in return for saying they are a victim, that runs the risk of somebody making something up," he told the Telegraph.