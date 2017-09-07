Puppet Masters
Bernie Sanders joins laundry list of scapegoats in Killary's new book as excuses for losing election
Leah Barkoukis
Townhall
Wed, 06 Sep 2017 13:59 UTC
In her new book, "What Happened," Clinton accused Sanders of "paving the way" for then-candidate Donald Trump's "Crooked Hillary" attacks.
According to excerpts of the book, which will be released Sept. 12, Clinton said Sanders failed to make a policy argument against her so instead he resorted to "innuendo and impugning my character."
"Nonetheless, his attacks caused lasting damage, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election and paving the way for Trump's 'Crooked Hillary' campaign," Clinton wrote.
She also compared the Vermont senator to the "deranged hitchhiker" from the film "There's Something About Mary."
"A deranged hitchhiker says he's come up with a brilliant plan," she wrote, setting the scene from the movie. "Instead of the famous 'eight-minute abs' exercise routine, he's going to market 'seven minute abs.' It's the same, just quicker. Then the driver, played by Ben Stiller, says, 'Well, why not six-minute abs?'"
Clinton added: "That's what it was like in policy debates with Bernie. We would propose a bold infrastructure plan or an ambitious new apprenticeship program for young people, and then Bernie would announce basically the same thing, but bigger. On issue after issue, it was like he kept proposing four-minute abs, or even no-minute abs. Magic abs!"
She also lamented the advice she received about how to deal with Sanders's attacks.
"My team kept reminding me that we didn't want to alienate Bernie's supporters," the former secretary of state wrote. "President Obama urged me to grit my teeth and lay off Bernie as much as I could. I felt I was in a straitjacket."
Additionally, Clinton slammed Sanders for getting into the race more to disrupt the Democratic Party than anything.
"He certainly shared my horror at the thought of Donald Trump becoming president, and I appreciated that he campaigned for me in the general election. But he isn't a Democrat-that's not a smear, that's what he says. He didn't get into the race to make sure a Democrat won the White House, he got in to disrupt the Democratic Party," she wrote.
"I am proud to be a Democrat and I wish Bernie were, too."
Sanders, of course, self-identifies as a "democratic socialist."
Clinton will soon go on a tour promoting her book across the country - but the chance to see the former Democratic presidential nominee won't come cheap.
In New York City, for example, people have to pay $125 to come to a book signing, while a meet and greet in Toronto costs $2400.
Comment: Killary clearly has zero ability to look in the mirror and take even an ounce of responsibility for losing the election. In another excerpt from the book, she makes the pathetic excuse that she lost because "Bernie promised everyone a pony" and that he "consistently undercut her by one-upping her "bold" and "ambitious" proposals without explaining how his policies would work."
The blame doesn't end there. She also attacks Joe Biden, who correctly determined that ignoring the middle class during her presidential campaign hurt her.
Of course Putin does not miss out on the Killary hate. She continues with the mythical "Russian interference in US election" by claiming Putin had a personal vendetta against her and that she "never imagined that he would have the audacity to launch a massive covert attack against our own democracy, right under our noses - and that he'd get away with it." This is a woman completely detached from reality. Anyone who could possibly be blamed will be so she can avoid the reality that she wasn't elected because the American people knew that she did not represent them and was a murdering liar who could not be trusted.
She also sadly claims her gender is also why she lost, saying that because she is a woman she is a "lightning rod" for controversy. Uh, no Killary, it's not because you're a woman. It's because of Libya and the assassination of Gaddafi, Goldman Sachs speeches, basement email servers, mysterious deaths of staffers like Seth Rich, and pay-to-play Clinton Foundation scandals. Your corruption and evil nature is why you lost.
It seems even her own party has grown tired of her excuses:
"The best thing she could do is disappear," said one former Clinton fundraiser and surrogate who played an active role at the convention. "She's doing harm to all of us because of her own selfishness. Honestly, I wish she'd just shut the f--- up and go away."And another:
"None of this is good for the party," said one former Obama aide. "It's the Hillary Show, 100 percent. A lot of us are scratching our heads and wondering what she's trying to do. It's certainly not helpful."The best thing Killary could do is listen to the above advice and find a new calling in life. The public has shown they don't want your service. Go away and never come back.
