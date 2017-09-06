Five nurses at Denver Health Medical Center were suspended for three weeks after they inappropriately viewed a deceased patient's body and talked about it, a hospital spokesman confirmed to Denver7 Investigates Tuesday.A different nurse heard one of the disciplined nurses make a comment in May that the nurse felt was inappropriate and reported it to hospital staff, Denver Health Medical Center spokesman Josh Rasmussen said.The report says the incidents occurred between March 31 and April 3, 2017, but weren't reported until May 8.Denver Police confirm they responded to the incident but say the decision was made to have Denver Health Medical Center handle the issue internally.