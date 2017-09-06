Action Plan

Keep on top of the news. (You can sign up for my daily preparedness newsletter here.) Go over the shopping list below and figure out what supplies you already have. You'll be spending a bit more money than usual so there's no sense wasting any. Immediately order the things that you won't be able to get locally to give them time to arrive. This article is filled with helpful links to resources. Check your insurance coverage to make sure you don't need to make any changes. Print off the shopping list (Link at the end of the article) and cross off the things that you have or have ordered. Make your purchases and beat the last-minute, frenzied rush. Create an evacuation plan in case you can't stay at home. Where will you go, will your pets be welcome, and what are two different routes you can take in the event that the first one is impassable? Include a list of things you will want to take with you and put these things together. We always used Rubbermaid tubs when it looked like we might have to evacuate. You can find an evacuation checklist here. Gather together important papers like ID, birth certificates, deeds/mortgages, insurance paperwork, licenses, etc. Photograph and inventory the things in your home. Store this in the cloud in case you need to make an insurance claim. Depending on the type of the storm, prepare the outside of your home by tying down anything loose and boarding up your windows. (Here's a list of things to do before a hurricane.)

A water supply

The thriftiest quick option is to purchase those one-gallon water jugs that are less than a dollar at the store. Get a supply that will last for 2 weeks - one per day, per family member. That will cost approximately $14 per family member. But if you wait too long, the water will be gone.

Some stores are already selling out of water. Circumvent this by filling your own containers. Here are some great containers for storing water. If you aren't in an extremely humid area, this storage system will help you store a lot of water, less expensively, in a small space.

You can find instructions for building your personal water supply in this book.

Here is an emergency water filter.

Communication

A phone charger battery like the Jackery

A solar phone charger (This one will go for 45 hours and includes a solar lantern. This one is less expensive but not as powerful.)

A crank-radio so you can get the news (This one also has a phone charger)

Sanitation supplies

Paper towels

Bleach wipes

Baby wipes

Supplies to make a kitty litter toilet for humans. (Instructions here)

Bleach

Disposable rags for cleaning up

Heavy duty trash bags

Keep the lights on.

Buy tea lights. They are safe and inexpensive. These burn for 6-7 hours apiece.

Don't forget lighters and matches!

Bring in your solar garden stakes at night for a cozy glow.

Pick up some glow bracelets for the kiddos. This is a safe way to give them some light in their bedrooms.

Be sure to have flashlights and extra batteries on hand.

We love our LED headlamps. With these, you can do things hands-free at night, like reading, knitting, or other tasks that require steady illumination.

A way to cook

If you have a gas stove, it will probably work during most power outages. A great way to test this is to simply throw the breaker and make certain it still comes on. Some stoves have an electric ignition and will not turn on without being manually lit.

A backyard barbecue is another thing that most folks already have on hand that can pull double duty during an emergency. Mine also has a burner.

An emergency stove that can be used indoors - this is the one I just ordered. and it's less than $40 with 4 fuel cans. Make sure you have plenty of extra fuel for it. The cans are rated to burn for 4 hours each, and most bucket meals take 15 minutes to prepare.

A Kelly Kettle is a popular rocket stove that can use any type of biomass to boil water quickly. Find one here.

A camp stove is another excellent option. Coleman is a trusted name and these can be found in any store with a camping/outdoors department. This one is a classic. Be sure that you have enough propane to last for 3 meals per day for a couple of weeks.

A food supply

Buy some buckets. Buckets of food are generally considered a one month supply for one person. The fastest, easiest way to build a food supply for emergencies is to pick up a bucket for each member of the family. You can find some good quality, non-GMO buckets here.

Stock up on canned soups, stews, fruits, and vegetables. These will last a long time on a basement shelf and can be heated up very quickly to conserve your fuel.

Get canned meat: tuna, salmon, chicken, and ham are all readily available.

Consider no-cook options. If you don't have a secondary method, look to things like peanut butter and crackers, dried fruit, canned veggies, and tortillas. Here's a whole list of no-cook foods.

Protein powder is a good option to make a filling, tasty beverage (a lot of emergency food is pretty low on protein.)

Keep dry milk on hand for coffee, cereal, and drinking. It also comes in chocolate.

Skip the beans and rice. Unless you are cooking them over the fire in your fireplace, you are going to use far too much fuel to prepare stuff like that from scratch. Focus on foods that can be reheated or prepared in less than 20 minutes.

Don't forget a manual can opener!

Disposables

Paper plates

Styrofoam cups

Plastic flatware

Napkins

Paper towels

Cleaning wipes

Tools and special supplies

Plywood

Screws

Fully charged screwdriver and manual backups

Duct tape

Tarps

Bug spray and insect repellent

Something to do

Get some books and save them for just such an emergency.

Pick up some magazines and put them away so they'll be fresh and new.

Pick up games, puzzles, and other old-fashioned forms of entertainment.

Do crafts like knitting, carving, painting, or scrapbooking.

Here's a list of power-outage activities for the kiddos.

Special needs items

Prescription medications (probably the most vital thing on the list)

Over the counter medications

Antihistamines

Diapers and baby wipes

Hair elastics (ask any woman with long hair how essential this is!)

Lip balm

Sunscreen

Hand lotion

Keep it all in one place.