A tourist snapping photos was stabbed in the back in Columbus Circle on Sunday afternoon by an apparently homeless man.The victim, Martus Martins-Machado, 23, was standing with his luggage in front of Trump International Hotel on Central Park West about 1:30 p.m. when he was attacked, police sources said."We saw the blood and the shirt cut," said witness Ahmed Gad, a street vendor.Medics brought the tourist to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell with non-life-threatening wounds, according to authorities."He said he had a flight to catch at 6 to Rome," added Gad."It happened in a second," said witness Ahmed Maher, 30. "After he got stabbed, he was just standing there. The cut was 3 or 4 inches deep. There was a lot of blood."Police said they were still hunting for the knife-wielding attacker.