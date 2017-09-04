© Theodore Parisienne/NY Daily News
Police investigate the stabbing at Columbus Circle on Sunday. The attacker remains on the loose.
A tourist snapping photos was stabbed in the back in Columbus Circle on Sunday afternoon by an apparently homeless man.

The victim, Martus Martins-Machado, 23, was standing with his luggage in front of Trump International Hotel on Central Park West about 1:30 p.m. when he was attacked, police sources said.

"We saw the blood and the shirt cut," said witness Ahmed Gad, a street vendor. "The man who stabbed him walked away slowly and took off his hat."

Medics brought the tourist to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell with non-life-threatening wounds, according to authorities.

"He said he had a flight to catch at 6 to Rome," added Gad.

"It happened in a second," said witness Ahmed Maher, 30. "After he got stabbed, he was just standing there. The cut was 3 or 4 inches deep. There was a lot of blood."

Police said they were still hunting for the knife-wielding attacker.