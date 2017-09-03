© Mahmud SALEH / AFP



Seven people have died and at least 12 more are wounded after three Islamic State jihadists infiltrated a power station in the city of Samarra, 100 km north of Iraq's capital Baghdad, triggering a three hour standoff with security forces."At 2:00 am we were woken up by shots being fired," Abdel Salam Ahmed, a wounded victim of the attack told AFP."I was in my night shift and suddenly heard shooting and blasts," Raied Khalid, another victim, told Reuters from his hospital bed.Underneath their military disguise, a common strategy during terrorist attacks in the region, the three were wearing suicide belts.The Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group used its propaganda agency to claim responsibility for the attack which came on the first day of the Muslim celebrations of the religious festival of Eid, and took place in a city renowned for its Shia monuments.While it retains significant ground in Syria, Islamic State has been nearly wiped out in Iraq, but maintains pockets of control between Baghdad and the northern city of Mosul. Amid a mounting civilian death toll, in the past days, the terrorist group has lost control of the city of Tal Afar outside Mosul, from where it was driven this summer.The next target for the Iraqi army, backed by the US-led international coalition air campaign, is Hawija, its new unofficial capital in the province of Kirkuk.