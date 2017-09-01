© Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik

Vladimir Putin spoke with students about science in an open lesson on September 1, the start of the school year in Russia. He told them that "the future belongs to artificial intelligence," and whoever masters it first will rule the world.However, the president said he would not like to see anyone "monopolize" the field."If we become leaders in this area, we will share this know-how with the entire world, the same way we share our nuclear technologies today," he told students from across Russia via satellite link-up, speaking from the Yaroslavl region.