Secret History
'Golden ray of light landed on Princess Di's coffin', says former Sun Royal Correspondent who tells of sorrow at her funeral
The Sun
Sat, 26 Aug 2017 16:21 UTC
I was sitting two rows behind the Fayeds facing towards where the Royal Family, led by the Queen, would sit.
All around were the most famous of faces, but Diana, even in death, was a bigger star than the others put together.
William has the same distinctive characteristic of his mother, lowering his head while his eyes gaze nervously everywhere.
Every so often he raised a finger to his furrowed brow, a Royal Family trait of hiding their true emotions - but there was no disguising his torment.
Harry could hardly take his eyes off his mother's coffin as he sat just six feet away.
He tried to hide his grief but it was when Sir Elton John sang his reworked version of Candle In The Wind that Harry finally gave up his attempts at self-control.
As Elton sang the line, "Your candle's burned out long before your legend ever will", Harry buried his face in his hands.
Once he had finished his, at times devastating, address, there was a moment of silence.
It was suddenly broken by a sound, which I first thought was rain hitting the roof, despite the bright sunshine outside.
It was a ripple of applause, which started outside from the crowds and grew and grew until it was a thunder that spread into the abbey as mourners joined in.
At the end, as we rose in the abbey to hear the Dean of Westminster "commend our sister Diana to the mercy of God", a single golden sunbeam came through a window high in the vaulted nave and landed on Diana's coffin - even to the end she was still in the spotlight.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Beijing makes it clear it will not allow war or chaos on Korean Peninsula
- Pakistan court declares former President Musharraf fugitive from justice in assassination of PM Benazir Bhutto
- Indian court rules Taj Mahal Muslim tomb, not Hindu temple
- 'Golden ray of light landed on Princess Di's coffin', says former Sun Royal Correspondent who tells of sorrow at her funeral
- Chinese company begins research and development of supersonic "flying train"
- Hurricane Harvey could be one of costliest natural disasters in US history; Moody's forecasts economic costs of up to $75B
- 'They deserve it': Heartless Trump opponents use Harvey as ammo against president & supporters
- Dishonoring Robert E. Lee and the undermining of American ideals
- Greek Life retreat cancelled after banana peel found in tree
- UN estimates 27 civilians a day die in Raqqa due to US-led airstrikes and ISIS attacks
- Adding toxins to Harvey's misery: Texas air pollution sensors switched off as refineries seep toxic chemicals into air and water
- German Foreign Minister joins Schulz's call to withdraw US nukes from the country
- Sacramento shooting leaves one deputy dead, 2 officers wounded, suspect arrested after high-speed chase
- What sharp teeth they had! New study suggests ancient whales were ferocious predators
- British-born joiner ordered to leave UK - Home Office apologizes after petition, says it was an accident
- Construction of Russia's Turkish Stream gas pipeline moving forward
- Plane makes harrowing landing in Sochi as three tornadoes rip through Black Sea nearby (PHOTO, VIDEO)
- LA City Council changes Columbus Day to 'Indigenous Peoples Day' as statues continue to be destroyed
- The Clinton Foundation: Legal deficiencies in its organizational structure & their implications
- After 50 years of stonewalling, American Legion finally calls on Congress to investigate USS Liberty attack
- Beijing makes it clear it will not allow war or chaos on Korean Peninsula
- Pakistan court declares former President Musharraf fugitive from justice in assassination of PM Benazir Bhutto
- Dishonoring Robert E. Lee and the undermining of American ideals
- UN estimates 27 civilians a day die in Raqqa due to US-led airstrikes and ISIS attacks
- German Foreign Minister joins Schulz's call to withdraw US nukes from the country
- Construction of Russia's Turkish Stream gas pipeline moving forward
- The Clinton Foundation: Legal deficiencies in its organizational structure & their implications
- After 50 years of stonewalling, American Legion finally calls on Congress to investigate USS Liberty attack
- Trump may 'rendezvous' with Rohrabacher to discuss Assange and DNC hack
- SYRIANGIRL gives clues that suggest US or Israeli attack on Syria could happen soon
- DHS warning to Charlottesville officials about Antifa violence crushes governor's false narrative
- 'There is no military option for US and N. Korea, both sides are posturing'
- US deploys B-1Bs and F-35s to Korea in 'unprecedented' show of force
- As Brexit negotiations go nowhere, insults are flying
- Theresa May vows to stay on as PM but evidence suggests she may not be able to
- Brussels has fears of new migrant 'jungle' forming as the destitute make their way across Europe to Britain
- Israel's desperation: Senior Netanyahu official threatens to assassinate Assad
- SOTT Focus: Unlawful Killing - The Murder of Princess Diana and Why it Matters
- Best of the Web: Agents of Terror on Government Payroll- Part I: Anwar Al-Awlaki
- Europe: Hate speech laws often used to suppress, punish left-wing viewpoints
- Indian court rules Taj Mahal Muslim tomb, not Hindu temple
- Chinese company begins research and development of supersonic "flying train"
- Hurricane Harvey could be one of costliest natural disasters in US history; Moody's forecasts economic costs of up to $75B
- 'They deserve it': Heartless Trump opponents use Harvey as ammo against president & supporters
- Greek Life retreat cancelled after banana peel found in tree
- Adding toxins to Harvey's misery: Texas air pollution sensors switched off as refineries seep toxic chemicals into air and water
- Sacramento shooting leaves one deputy dead, 2 officers wounded, suspect arrested after high-speed chase
- British-born joiner ordered to leave UK - Home Office apologizes after petition, says it was an accident
- LA City Council changes Columbus Day to 'Indigenous Peoples Day' as statues continue to be destroyed
- Timeline: Remembering the death of Diana, Princess of Wales
- Southern Poverty Law Center backs down, removes innocent historic Iowa town from 'hate map'
- William and Harry pay tribute to mother Diana at new memorial White Garden at Kensington Palace
- The march from Charlottesville to DC lost nearly all of the participants in just one day
- Arkema CEO claims chemicals at plant near Houston degrading, explosion 'inevitable'
- 'Gates of Hell': Battle against ISIS in Tal Afar is 'many times worse' than Mosul
- Houston bakers shut in by hurricane provide hundreds of loaves of bread to storm victims
- Daesh prison full of torture devices and drugs uncovered in Iraqi Tal Afar
- Day care worker charged with abandonment for not reporting missing child for more than 5 hours
- Idiot cop pepper sprays and tases unresponsive stroke victim after traffic accident
- Parisian thieves steal over €250,000 worth of wine from a private catacomb cellar
- 'Golden ray of light landed on Princess Di's coffin', says former Sun Royal Correspondent who tells of sorrow at her funeral
- What sharp teeth they had! New study suggests ancient whales were ferocious predators
- 'Stones of the first encounter' thought to depict Mayan-ET contact
- The New York Times 1917 - 2017: Publishing Fake News on Russia and Other Official Enemies
- Unraveling the mystery of Zorats Karer, Armenia's 'Stonehenge'
- Peru discovers 16 Chinese migrants in pre-Incan burial site
- Antifa flag comes directly from German Communist Party in 1932
- Genetic analysis of mummy DNA reveals ancient Egyptians closely related to Middle Easterners, not central Africans
- Scientists discover ancient works not read since the Dark Ages at Egyptian monastery
- Antony Sutton, Skull & Bones, Hitler, The Bush Family
- Princess Diana's driver: That night in the hospital
- 10 world's oldest artifacts from Armenia
- New study reveals link between Armenian genetics and Neolithic Europeans
- Leading British scholar: 'We shouldn't be taking the Bible literally'
- Armenia's six-pointed star - 5000 years old
- New film reveals that Prince William and Prince Harry had not seen Princess Diana in the month prior to her death
- Armenia: Spread of agriculture
- Newly discovered tablets reveal ancient Babylonians knew a form of trigonometry superior to modern version
- Armenian Highlands, land of the horse
- Discovery of the Great Wall of Siberia, 1st millennium BC
- Historical observations reveal ancient Nova
- Russia and China agree to work together on space explorations: Joint Moon missions from 2018
- Gender bias STEM research is biased: Women actually have the hiring advantage
- Saturn's rings may be far younger than previously thought
- Nearly three-mile wide Asteroid Florence will pass close to earth on September 1st
- Tyrannized by technology: Your cell phone could soon be turned into a mobile, scannable version of your "papers"
- Superhero astronomer needed: China offering over a million dollars for a foreigner to run the world's largest telescope
- Immune cells may prevent stem cell growth in spinal cord repair
- Forty years on, Voyager spacecrafts still hurtles through space
- Neuroscientist creates mouse neuron based computer chip that can smell explosives
- Thunderbolts Space News: Electric Comets
- The basis of the Universe may be Information, not energy or matter
- The research is not conclusive: You did not inherit your intelligence solely from your mother
- Russia installs Crimea bridge railway arch in unique operation
- Are superbrains getting closer? Musk 'lines up $100m' to fund Neuralink brain-computer interface
- Science journal study shows how neurons in the auditory cortex respond to pitch in speech
- Twins eye-tracking study offers insight into autism
- Anna Karenina hypothesis: A Grand Unified Theory of unhealthy microbiomes
- 'Dark DNA' could change thinking on evolution
- Yes Virginia, there are boys and girls: Most authoritative gender-difference review paper tackles the controversy
- Plane makes harrowing landing in Sochi as three tornadoes rip through Black Sea nearby (PHOTO, VIDEO)
- Hot summer ends in the Sakha Republic, Russia with cold blast and abnormal August snow
- Lightning bolt kills 3 in Khagrachhari, Bangladesh
- Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc on cattle across Texas
- Massive US wildfire crosses into Canada and growing rapidly
- Strange sounds heard in the skies of Karachi, Pakistan
- Harvey flooding causes massive sinkhole in Rosenberg, Texas
- Shallow magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits off the coast of Guam
- 26,290 earthquakes recorded for Turkey in first 7 months of 2017; most seismic activity for 15 years
- Tropical storm Irma strengthening, tracking across Atlantic; landfall could be either the Caribbean islands, Bahamas or Carolinas
- 12 tornadoes seen in a day near Sochi, Russia
- Harvey makes 3rd landfall, striking Louisiana for the first time
- Worst monsoons in recent history kill 1,200 and displace over 40 million in India, Nepal & Bangladesh (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)
- Total of 30 killed in 2 landslides in China, 12 missing
- Danger zones declared around volcano in Vanuatu
- Woman dies following pit bull terrier attack in Calhoun County, Florida
- Tornadoes and microbursts: Weather opposites, but equally destructive
- Australia's crop losses and emerging Grand Solar Minimum weather patterns
- Last days of Russian summer bring snow to Sakha Republic
- Monsoon floods brings Mumbai to a standstill
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- Large meteor fireball filmed over Krugersdorp, South Africa
- Meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- Asteroid Florence to sweep past Earth on September 1st
- Homeowner who heard a loud bang discovers a 15-inch wide blazing crater in his garden in Appling, Georgia
- Experts: Loud bang over Weston, UK may have been comet or asteroid
- Meteor fireball lights up the skies over western Washington State
- Meteor fireball fragments over southern France
- Orange meteor fireball shocks skywatchers in New South Wales
- Meteorite crashes into field in Rajasthan, India
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Largest and longest study of mammography finds no benefit, screenings may harm more women than they help
- Fatal addiction: Chris Hedges reports on America's opioid crisis
- Cell phone tower hypocrisy: Rescuing firefighters not kids
- Monsanto Toxicity: It ain't Glyphosate, it's the additives!
- Soy formula is a formula for disaster
- Another failure in the making: Researchers are testing a vaccine to treat opioid addiction
- Chronic constipation is on the rise
- Nine day sugar-free diet cut fatty liver in children by 20 percent
- Largest-ever epidemiological study (PURE) shakes up nutritional field: High fat intake beneficial
- Major Lancet study finds low-fat diet filled with refined sugars can lead to early death
- LGB older adults more likely to suffer chronic health conditions than heterosexuals, study finds
- Clinical trial to use nicotine patches to treat chronic lung disease
- Major study: Four cups of coffee a day could decrease your chances of early death
- Dancing is more effective at turning back the clock on aging than regular exercise
- What are terpenoids and how can they benefit your health?
- Anti-inflammatory effects of vitamin D can prevent heart failure
- God help us all - Google is about to enter the dubious field of psychiatry
- The science behind why onions make us cry
- Creosote bush: Native American medicinal plant may be stronger than modern drugs
- Stoking the culture of alarmism - Wall Street Journal publishes op-ed against anti-vaccine activists
- Antifa & Neo-Nazi Propaganda: Are you susceptible?
- The epidemic that will destroy America is its permanent state of adolescence
- New study shows that expressions of appreciation help alleviate the burdens of spousal caregiving, relieve stress
- Man who had near-death experience describes what happens to 'good souls' and 'bad souls' after they die
- Saving your sanity and career: Six toxic relationships to avoid like the plague
- Been there, done that? Strange signs that your soul may have reincarnated from a past life
- Adulting and the disappearance of the American grown-up
- Energetic wellness - Simple ways to boost your vitality
- Animal companions: Why do humans talk to animals if they can't understand?
- How 'trauma bonding' leads people to stay in abusive relationships
- Accepting negative emotions can make you feel better in the long run
- How smart phones make today's teens unhappy & cause dramatic shifts in behavior
- Which spouse's happiness is most important for marital satisfaction?
- The importance of finding common ground and empathy in a hardening world
- Making American parenting great again
- Keeping your head when many Americans are rapidly descending into madness
- Study finds that optimism often leads people to inaction
- Human thought and water
- Reality creation? Manipulating the mass mind & attention
- Emotional intelligence in the workplace: Business leaders weigh in on what makes an exceptional employee
- Researcher: D*** you, Carl Sagan!
- Review: "Werewolves and Dogmen"
- Mysterious sounds and spectral visits
- Colombia and the startling discovery of mysterious mummies
- Indian man claims to eat electricity instead of food
- Did California weather forecaster Aaron Perlman see a sasquatch?
- Chasing Chupacabras in Puerto Rico and the story that wasn't
- Ghostly airman haunts Loch Ness?
- 1950s flying saucer filmed above crop circle
- Dallas' graveyard synchronicity: M.I.B.s, Bonnie and Clyde
- Latest 'spark-emitting' UFO stirs memories of UK's Warminster Thing
- A paranormal pair of Goth ghouls
- The history of real zombie encounters
- Eclipse-like crop circle appears just days before the solar eclipse
- This man searched for the Yeti for 60 Years—and found It
- The harrowing tale of the Demon of Spreyton
- Researchers discuss UFOs in the "Western corridor" of Argentina
- Book review: 'Demons, The Devil, And Fallen Angels'
- 50 years later, Falcon Lake still Canada's best-documented UFO case
- Hovering black object and other UFOs seen in skies of Bradbury, Australia
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
- New dietary laws demand Catholic church put nutritional information on communion wafers
- Nation rallies around Ronald McDonald statue that embodies country's true heritage
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
- UK aircraft carriers named after Royal Family because they're a huge waste of money
- Credible US intel warns that North Korea may be in possession of a Godzilla
- 'Yar argoin tew farst': Village updates road signs so locals can understand them
- Cats busy celebrating Human Slave Day!
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
Quote of the Day
All political thinking for years past has been vitiated in the same way. People can foresee the future only when it coincides with their own wishes, and the most grossly obvious facts can be ignored when they are unwelcome.
Recent Comments
Can the AntiFa and BLM thugs really be so blind that they do not see the fire they're lighting. The anger in middle America is palpable and when...
The war is between the elite and the people .. the rest is distraction "look at Houston" ... well it was unnaturally hot in the UK on Sunday /...
...perhaps even a moon moving too close to Saturn. Saturn's gravity would break apart that object and then the remaining bits would go on to form...
Israel showed America who's boss fifty years ago. Any other country that attacked an American ship would have faced retaliation but Israel just...
SJW have become a parody of themselves.
'Golden ray of light landed on Princess Di's coffin', says former Sun Royal Correspondent who tells of sorrow at her funeralAt the end of the funeral a single golden beam came through and landed on Diana's coffin showing us that even in death she was still in the spotlight. I was sitting two rows behind the Fayeds...