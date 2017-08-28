© REUTERS/ Wissm al-Okili

A car explosion hit a market in the eastern part of the Iraqi capital, leaving at least 12 people dead and 24 injured, media reported on Monday.The blast occurred at the Jamila market in Baghdad's district of Sadr City, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing a source in the Iraqi Interior Ministry.Many nearby shops and stalls were reportedly destroyed by the explosion. Iraqi security forces cordoned off the area near the site.No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.The attack was committed a day after two car bombs exploded in southern Baghdad, leaving five people dead and six others injured.Iraq has been facing the period of instability since the 2003 invasion of the US-led coalition that resulted in the overthrow of then-President Saddam Hussein. The new wave of violence erupted in Iraq after the 2014 offensive of the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) terror group, which seized large territories in northern and western parts of the country. The Iraqi government troops managed to recapture most territories, including the second biggest city of Mosul.