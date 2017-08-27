© AP Photo/ Hadi Mizban
Five people have been killed and at least six others have been injured in an explosion of two car bombs in southern Baghdad, local media reported Sunday.

According to an Al Sumaria TV broadcaster, the first blast shook Baghdad's southwestern neighborhood of Shurta, killing three women and wounding five other people.

​Two people were killed and one sustained injuries in a separate car bomb blast in the neighborhood of Abu Dashir.

No extremist group has yet claimed responsibility for the blasts. The Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in numerous countries) regularly carries out similar attacks in Baghdad.