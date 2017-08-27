U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the firing of three ballistic missiles by North Korea this week was a provocative act but that Washington will continue to seek a peaceful resolution."We do view it as a provocative act against the United States and our allies," Tillerson said in an interview with Fox News television on August 27.North Korea on August 26 fired three short-range missiles into the Sea of Japan off its east coast.The South Korean Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles flew about 250 kilometers into the sea.The U.S. Pacific Command said it detected three short-range ballistic missiles which appeared to have either failed in flight or exploded almost immediately.The U.S. military said the missiles were not aimed at the U.S. Pacific island territory of Guam.Pyongyang recently threatened to launch missiles aimed near Guam, prompting a promise of retaliation from U.S. President Donald Trump.