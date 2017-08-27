White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has contradicted US President Donald Trump by stating that their are no plans for "military actions" against Venezuela "in the near future."

"Obviously, all our decisions would be made in conjunction with our partners in the region," McMaster told reporters on Friday afternoon during a news conference. "No military actions are anticipated in the near future."

Trump earlier announced that "We have many options for Venezuela, including a possible military option, if necessary," which received wide condemnation from regional states, including those trying to topple the Venezuelan government.

The initial threat made by Trump prompted Venezuelan President Maduro on Thursday to call for loyalty in the military to effectively fight off any potential US invasion of the South American country.