Two female students visiting Howard University, a historically black university in Washington, D.C., faced a barrage of public criticism simply for wearing "Make America Great Again" hats during their trip to campus. Students immediately began to address their concerns on social media. Writer and Howard graduate Jamilah Lemieux argued on Twitter that the girls should be removed by campus police simply for their crime of wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap.
Comment: The comments below this tweet run very much against it. There are some mature students at Howard.
Other students expressed their displeasure at the visiting student's choice of headwear. Even Howard University's dining services department chimed in, claiming that they take any actions necessary to ensure that students feel safe. "This group is no longer on campus," they wrote in a tweet.
After concern escalated on social media, Howard University administrators put out a 10 tweet statement. "Today, there were visitors on our campus who were wearing paraphernalia that showcased their political support," the first tweet reads.
In a post on Twitter, the students who wore Trump hats during their trip claimed that Howard students took photos and videos of them while they ate. Another allegedly yelled, "F*ck ya'll," at them, and the visiting students claimed one of their hats was stolen by someone on campus.
