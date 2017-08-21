"You want a vision of the future," wrote Orwell, "imagine a boot stamping on a human face - forever."

"Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right."

When I watched the following video for the first time, one word kept on flitting it's way in and out of my mind: Demented. Judge for yourselves:There they are shouting and spitting and kicking at a statue. A statue! As they do so, no doubt they're congratulating themselves on their goodness, tolerance and liberal values, not to mention their enlightened views. Is this Monty Python? It's almost comedic, until it hits you that the line between people doing this to a statue and doing it to a living person runs much closer than we might like to thinkI could sort of understand how Jews, for instance, after being liberated from a concentration camp, and upon seeing a statue of Hitler, might tear it down and spit on it. There would be a sort of sense in that. But the people in these videos? What did that unknown confederate soldier ever do to them to make them so enraged? Did he torture them? Did he kill their families? Did he lock them in concentration camps or gulags and work them to exhaustion? As far as I can tell he did none of those things, but the deranged mob went for him anyway.So what did he do to them to make them act in this deranged way? Simple. He made them feel really good about themselves. Because he represents the South, and because the mob think that the Civil War was fought over the issue of slavery (er, no), they get to feel morally superior to him.So goes the thinking, if you can call it that.Perhaps you're of the opinion that these statues should come down. Okay, that may well be a reasonable viewpoint. But the problem with this sort of thing is not whether statues come down, but how they come down. There are three ways it can happen, and only one of them bodes well. The first is that the central government decrees that all such statues be removed. The second is that the mob, latching on to the whiff of revolution in the air, takes it upon itself to remove it, and perhaps adds some kicking the living daylights out of it for good measure. And the third way is that the issue is decided on at a local level, with local people consulted and even given the chance to vote on whether a statue should stay or go.One of these is practically guaranteed to produce resentment among many. Another of these is practically guaranteed to produce mob rule, and as you ought to be aware, once the mob gets the bit between its teeth, it is very hard to get it to put the brakes on. Statues today, books tomorrow, people and Presidents the day after. Orwell again:And the third, whilst not guaranteed to produce peace, at least has the advantage of taking into account the views of local people and the rule of law. In other words, unlike the others it has a chance of producing peaceful resolution, rather than resentment and anarchy.But what about the white supremacists? What about them? They are evil and stupid, and yet their numbers are (thankfully) such that you need a zero and then a lot more zeros after the decimal point in order to count their percentage.And now they are being emboldened, egged on by the Deep State and mainstream media who are more than happy to use these poor saps as pawns in their drive to topple the elected President. They've been slowly strangling him since his election victory last year, with their lunatic claims that he is somehow in the pocket of the Kremlin. But so far they've only succeeded in hamstringing the administration, especially in the foreign policy realm (Important Note: This is not me showing any sympathy with Mr Trump whatsoever. He has done more than enough to aid them in their aims, pouring gasoline on his own administration by his unhinged Tweets, his disloyalty to those who could have helped him, and his generally breath-taking ability to rub almost everyone up the wrong way).But now they sniff their chance. Having now neutered Mr President, they're now neutering his supporters. Yet it doesn't stop there. What they're doing is also neutering anyone who believes in the rule of law rather than anarchy. Doesn't matter if you are any of these things or not, nor whether you voted for Donald Trump, you all get lumped in the same bag of bad eggs.O people, have you not seen these tactics played out time and time and time again? The Deep State, George Soros handbook is written large for all to see, having been played out in colour revolution after colour revolution the world over. Divisive leader? Check. People with grievances? Check. Talk about democracy being threatened by divisive leader? Check. Affixing of derogatory labels to any who oppose the ousting of the divisive leader? Check. Airbrushing out the views and violence of the opponents of divisive leaders, be they neo-Nazis in Kiev, Wahhabis in Syria, or Soros-sponsored Antifa goonthugs in the US? Check. Excusing their throwing of Molotovs, or their terrorising whole communities, or their smashing up university campuses, as the work of "freedom fighters" or "moderate rebels" or "champions of democracy/freedom/liberty." Check.The extremists on the liberal-left side are emboldened, since they now know that even their violence will be portrayed with sympathy by the media and the Deep State. The ordinary citizen who believes in the rule of law and the constitution is now neutered, since any opposition they have to this colour revolution will see them branded as racists, haters, white supremacists or terrorists - whatever the Soros handbook decides to throw at them. And the Deep State is rubbing its hand at the prospect of useful idiot KKK types providing fuel for the fire on the one side, liberal-left pawns unwittingly doing their bidding on the other, and neutered citizens in the middle wondering what on earth is going on.All that is missing is John McCain egging on the mob with a speech encouraging them to "take control of their destiny" and Victoria Nuland to pass around the cookies.