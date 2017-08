© Jaafar Ashtiyeh/Agence France-Presse



Israel has issued 84 detention orders against Palestinians as part of its administrative detention policy without carrying out trials or filing charges, local media reported Sunday.Wafa news agency reported, citing the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS), that 38 of the detention orders were renewed while the other orders were newly issued. r Israel has been widely using its administrative detention policy against Palestinians.. This practice has been repeatedly criticized by international organizations, including the United Nations and human rights watchdogs as a violation of civil and political rights.