© Jaafar Ashtiyeh/Agence France-Presse
A Palestinian man walks amidst debris after Israeli authorities demolished a building in the village of Sebastia, near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on August 9, 2016
Israel has issued 84 detention orders against Palestinians as part of its administrative detention policy without carrying out trials or filing charges, local media reported Sunday.

Wafa news agency reported, citing the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS), that 38 of the detention orders were renewed while the other orders were newly issued.

rIsrael has been widely using its administrative detention policy against Palestinians. The practice allows the authorities to issue detention orders for renewable intervals on the basis of classified evidence which is not disclosed even to the detainees' lawyers. This practice has been repeatedly criticized by international organizations, including the United Nations and human rights watchdogs as a violation of civil and political rights.

The are over 700 Palestinian administrative detainees currently held in Israel, according to figures provided by the European Union.