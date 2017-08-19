© Tom Nicholson / Global Look Press



British Indians and Tanzanians should be paid to leave the UK to "reduce unnecessary population," according to a UKIP leadership candidate.He says the move would "create jobs in this country" and "reduce the strain on infrastructure."Rees-Evans, who famously accused a gay donkey of raping his horse, is the fourth favorite out of 11 candidates to succeed Paul Nuttall as leader. London Assembly member Peter Whittle is the current frontrunner.Using the examples of British citizens with Indian or Tanzanian heritage, Rees-Evans told a UKIP meeting in Greater Manchester: "We've got a lot of talented people, originally from Commonwealth countries, in our country who know how to run businesses who'd be perfectly capable of establishing trade relationships in their country of origin.His proposed "fast-track" scheme would give dual nationals £9,000 plus healthcare to "return to their country of origin."He sought to reassure party members by insisting: "It's not going to be fascist. I'm not interested in using eugenics or any evil things like that."UKIP's home affairs spokesperson, Jane Collins, who is also standing for the leadership, said his idea had "very worrying undertones," according to the Mirror."There was a similar policy in the [British National Party] BNP's 2010 manifesto. I want British residents who run businesses to stay here and run a business here and employ people. For millions of people this is their home."Labour MP Rupa Huq, whose parents moved to Britain from Bangladesh in the 1960s, told the newspaperUKIP gained no seats in June's general election. Three different leaders have resigned since last year.