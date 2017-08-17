Society's Child
Sanders to offer 'Medicare for all'
Lisa Rathke
US News
Mon, 14 Aug 2017 09:05 UTC
US News
Mon, 14 Aug 2017 09:05 UTC
The Vermont independent visited the Franklin County Senior Center in St. Albans on Monday answering questions about health care, social security and President Donald Trump's budget before heading to an East Fairfield dairy farm to hear from several dairy farmers about the challenges facing the industry, as well their health care concerns.
"Well, we kept the affordable care act alive by the slimmest of margins. Some of us worked very, very hard on that," said Sanders.
He acknowledged that a "Medicare for all" bill likely won't pass in the Republican-controlled Congress and with Trump as president. But he said change takes time, and would involve organizing effectively in every state to make it happen. "If we pass this thing, it's not going to be tomorrow, it would be the most significant step forward legislatively since I suspect the creation of Social Security in the 1930s. It's a big deal," he said.
After meeting with seniors, he told reporters that a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday in which a counter-protester was killed, was "a very, very sad moment in American history."
The former presidential hopeful said Trump bore some responsibility for giving rise to hate groups by not previously condemning them. Facing increased pressure, Trump on Monday named and condemned hate groups as "repugnant," and declared "racism is evil" after his previous remarks about violence on "many sides" prompted criticism. Trump called members of the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence "criminals and thugs" in a prepared statement.
Comment: Everyone wants to fix 'healthcare' but few want to make the effort to kick out GMOs and the mile-long list of chemicals, pesticides, drugs and additives that compromise health. Sanders is a crusader looking for a meaningful comeback, but this campaign only addresses one side of the problem.
Reader Comments
I remember a time when Sott.net used to be informed people. Sanders not only is fighting to give American citizens the benefit of single payer health care, which will CUT IN HALF the per capita cost of health care and raise the country to the same level as other developed nations (Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Norway, France, Italy, UK - you name it), BUT HE HAS ALSO CONDEMED GMOs and defended organic food on several occasions.
Sanders probably would have beaten Trump if he hadn't been cheated out of the nomination by Killary
Sanders to offer 'Medicare for all'U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders told a group of seniors that the solution to the country's health care crisis is to make Medicare available to all, a proposal he plans to introduce shortly after Congress...