Saboteurs are being trained in Ukraine by CIA instructors to be sent to the Crimea and the Donbass Republics. There's a real 'pipeline' of talent at work - one group is sent after the next group. The process can stop only after the change of the Ukrainian Nazi ruling regime - ex-Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleg Tsarev told "PolitNavigator".

"As long as this power exists in Ukraine, it will pose a threat to Russia, to Russian citizens and will in every possible way provoke a war. If they are afraid to go to open military actions, they will do terrorist acts.

And, proceeding from the fact that the entire branch of work with Russia, the Crimea, the People's Republic of Lugansk and the People's Republic of Donetsk is supervised by the guys who work directly for the CIA, it will be so. The mechanism is running, and they will send in group after group.

The groups are of 6-8 people. Many of them were trained in the United States. Such a group is sent to a territory and, if the saboteur is arrested, he can only surrender members of his group, because the groups never meet each other or train together.

Therefore, the threat is really serious, states Tsarev, and must be prepared for.

They have two bases - one under Khmelnitsky, the second one in Kiev, called "Ostrov", because it is on an island.

It is extremely difficult to detain such saboteurs. The fact that the FSB manages to disrupt acts of sabotage over and over again, this indicates their good work, " Tsarev said.