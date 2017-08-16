Puppet Masters
Economic Minister says major 'de-dollarization' trend seen in Russian economy
Sputnik
Wed, 16 Aug 2017 12:11 UTC
"There is a big trend toward the de-dollarization of the Russian economy. The Central Bank made some very important steps so that fewer foreign currency loans were issued," Oreshkin said.
He added, speaking at a session on the development of transport infrastructure in Northwest Russia, that the increased role of the ruble "is such a trend that should be fully supported."
"And we should move away from, among others, foreign currency loans. Because we see what foreign exchange risks can lead to," the minister stressed.
The talks about the reduction of Russia's dependence on US payment systems have intensified after US President Trump signed a new round of sanctions on Moscow.
Valery Vasiliev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Committee on Economic Policy, said that the use of the US dollar in transactions should be reduced gradually so that the Russian economy would not be harmed while recovering from the outcomes of the crisis.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said prior to that the cutting dependence on US payment systems has "become a necessity," adding that Moscow plans to intensify the work on the issue.
In early July, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's leader Xi Jinping agreed to continue consultations on a wider use of national currencies in mutual payments and investments. Negotiations on the use of national currencies in bilateral trade have also been discussed with India, Iran, Turkey.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Economic Minister says major 'de-dollarization' trend seen in Russian economy
- Russia and Japan to develop tourism in disputed Kuril Islands
- Footage from inside ISIS-besieged Deir ez-Zor in Syria
- While the number of KKK groups are growing in Florida, they continue to rise and fall across the rest of the country
- 'We won't surrender an inch of our land': Marshal Haftar on Libya's statehood and arms embargo
- Washington and Beijing set up direct military communication channel to reduce 'risk of miscalculations'
- US failure, blame China
- Chaos in Charlottesville - The madness is spreading
- Electronic Intifada, Soros money and the corporate sponsors
- Did George Soros just make use of the Nazi playbook at Charlottesville?
- Why have over 600,000 Syrian refugees returned to an evil dictator who only wants to kill them?
- Woman charged with falsely reporting she was raped at Delta College
- Flashback: The US has installed a neo-Nazi government in Ukraine
- Abduction Incorporated: Is Saudi Arabia operating a dissident kidnapping program?
- Best of the Web: Hyper-activists target Confederate monuments across U.S. as Baltimore calls for them to be torn down - UPDATE
- School district ditches homework; experts say it's basically useless
- Far-left to smash Abe statues next? Lincoln Memorial vandalized with red spray paint
- US says interested in dialogue with North Korea as Russia and China push for talks
- 30 by 40 foot sinkhole opens in west Bakersfield, California
- Tensions mount as man arrested for "provoking racial hatred" after Newcastle sex abuse case
- Economic Minister says major 'de-dollarization' trend seen in Russian economy
- Russia and Japan to develop tourism in disputed Kuril Islands
- 'We won't surrender an inch of our land': Marshal Haftar on Libya's statehood and arms embargo
- Washington and Beijing set up direct military communication channel to reduce 'risk of miscalculations'
- US failure, blame China
- Chaos in Charlottesville - The madness is spreading
- Electronic Intifada, Soros money and the corporate sponsors
- Did George Soros just make use of the Nazi playbook at Charlottesville?
- Why have over 600,000 Syrian refugees returned to an evil dictator who only wants to kill them?
- Flashback: The US has installed a neo-Nazi government in Ukraine
- Abduction Incorporated: Is Saudi Arabia operating a dissident kidnapping program?
- US says interested in dialogue with North Korea as Russia and China push for talks
- Flashback: George Soros on the Coming U.S. Class War
- Russia-gate's opportunism and fatally flawed logic
- Book review: The Betrayal of India, The 26 November 2008 Mumbai Attacks
- Tillerson calls out Turkey, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Iran over religious freedom
- Theresa May refuses to jump on the 'bash Trump for Charlottesville' bandwagon
- Saudi TV prepares public for military conflict with Qatar
- South Korean President: No more war on the Korean peninsula
- Flashback: Judicial Watch: Obama administration knew day after that Benghazi attack was planned 10 days in advance
- Footage from inside ISIS-besieged Deir ez-Zor in Syria
- While the number of KKK groups are growing in Florida, they continue to rise and fall across the rest of the country
- Woman charged with falsely reporting she was raped at Delta College
- Best of the Web: Hyper-activists target Confederate monuments across U.S. as Baltimore calls for them to be torn down - UPDATE
- School district ditches homework; experts say it's basically useless
- Far-left to smash Abe statues next? Lincoln Memorial vandalized with red spray paint
- Tensions mount as man arrested for "provoking racial hatred" after Newcastle sex abuse case
- Estonia bans smoking in prisons
- Best of the Web: Left inflames tensions further, Muslim civil rights org calls for removal of ALL Confederate references throughout USA
- Flashback: Charlottesville major declares city "capital of resistance" to Trump
- Mostly black group works to protect Confederate statues in Dallas
- Test run? Guam residents endure midnight danger alert amid North Korea standoff
- Swiss hotel accused of anti-Semitism for ordering Jewish guests to shower before swimming
- Boston's Holocaust Memorial attacked for the second time this summer; bystanders detain rock-throwing teen
- Deputies use nunchakus to deliver a beating to inmate's arm
- Court rules that cop who shot woman in the face was justified
- Trump considering pardoning ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio
- Silicon Valley and the far right - The ideological war
- After decades of decline America's largest cities witnessing increases in violent crime
- Protesters gather around Trump Tower as president makes 1st visit home
- Archaeoacoustics: How the science of sound helps us understand ancient cultures
- New docs reveal Kissinger's 'secret deal' led to Japan allowing US nuclear weapons on Okinawa
- 106-year-old fruitcake found in historic Antarctic expedition hut - might still be good
- Stone slab uncovered in Spain with symbols no one can read
- 4500-year-old grave of Siberian noblewoman has links to Native Americans
- Evidence etched in stone: A compelling argument for lost high tech in ancient Egypt
- 72 Years Ago Today The US Carried Out The Worst Terrorist Attack In The History Of The World
- Researchers discover prehistoric Britons ate humans and carved patterns into their bones
- The dogfather: Modern domestic dogs traced back to genetic split from wolves up to 40,000 years ago
- Eclipses as omens: How ancients looked for meaning in the skies
- Mummified polar beauty: Archeologists unearth first female from Siberian necropolis
- An unholy alliance that never was: How North Korea and Israel almost became buddies
- Humans lived on Sumatra 20,000 years earlier than previously thought
- New study suggests ancient Egyptian pharaoh may have been a giant
- Persian bronze bowl found encasing skull of 1,000 year old Arctic chieftain's infant child
- Newly unearthed memo reveals CIA infiltration of the media
- Discovery of 2,500 year old honeycombs in northern Italy suggests Etruscans were expert beekeepers
- Carbon 14 dating and settled science
- The Bush Family - Destroying America for over 30 years
- Humans had farms 30,000 years earlier than previously thought
- Seeing without eyes and the unexpected world of nonvisual photoreception
- Nearby supernova colliding into companion star observed
- Large comets more common than previously thought
- Cassini enters fiery endgame as 20 year mission reaches final phase
- Elon Musk: Artificial intelligence 'more risky' than N. Korea
- NASA will wake up New Horizons spacecraft, voyage into mysterious Third Zone
- Scientists find Earth's largest volcanic region two kilometres below Antarctic ice sheet
- Star gazers share stunning images of Perseid meteor shower (PHOTOS)
- Huge, bright storm rages on Neptune
- If you had the chance to erase your worst, most painful memories, would you do it?
- After multiple games of rock-paper-scissors, researchers determine chimps have the mentation of a 4 y.o. child
- Chinese museum breeds the world's longest stick insect
- Zeroing in: Bees are the first insects shown to understand the concept of zero
- A major blind spot in animal testing is endangering the lives of women
- Scientists predict 100ft asteroid slated to pass by Earth will burn up in the atmosphere - They hope
- NASA-funded scientists to study changes in the ionosphere during total solar eclipse
- Ocean noise pollution makes fish more vulnerable to predators: Sounds from offshore drilling cause stress and confusion, study finds
- Portable laboratory: $550 smartphone device can detect diseases as reliably as clinic-based instruments
- Major step towards growing human organs in pigs: Scientists use advanced gene editing to eliminate viruses in the animals' DNA
- Uncertain future: Newest map of universe suggests that dark energy may one day tear us apart
- 30 by 40 foot sinkhole opens in west Bakersfield, California
- Nepal floods update: Death toll touches 91
- Heavy rains kill 41 across the Indian state of Bihar
- Seal bites man in Friday Harbor, Washington
- Hunter in Namibia trampled to death by elephant he was trying to kill
- Firefighters battle wildfires across Greece
- 'Mutant piglet' with two bodies and EIGHT legs dies minutes after birth in China
- Breaking News: At least 300 killed by huge mudslide after heavy rainfall in Sierra Leone
- Worst flood in 29 years hits the state of Assam, India
- 4 killed by lightning bolt in Afar, Ethiopia; 13 such deaths in last 3 weeks
- Mountain biker killed by lightning strike near Telluride, Colorado
- Record number of 220 wildfires recorded in one day for Portugal
- Firefighters rescue man who fell into 10-foot deep sinkhole in Philadelphia
- Flash floods triggered by torrential rains kill 11 in northern Iran
- Severe thunderstorm hits southern Finland; wind gusts too strong for measuring equipment to record says meteorologist
- Landslide kills 45 people in northern India
- Global temps cooler than when Gore won Nobel Prize in 2007
- Drought kills 2 million animals in Ethiopia
- 92 animal bite cases reported in a day in Sarawak, Malaysia
- Five dead as violent bow echo storm system hits Poland (UPDATE)
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- Asteroid Florence to sweep pass Earth on September 1st
- Homeowner who heard a loud bang discovers a 15-inch wide blazing crater in his garden in Appling, Georgia
- Experts: Loud bang over Weston, UK may have been comet or asteroid
- Meteor fireball lights up the skies over western Washington State
- Meteor fireball fragments over southern France
- Orange meteor fireball shocks skywatchers in New South Wales
- Meteorite crashes into field in Rajasthan, India
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Meteor fireball flies over Andalusia, Spain
- Slow meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Astronomers detect space rock 3 days after it passes close to Earth
- New Comet: C/2017 O1
- Meteor fireball observed over São Paulo, Brazil
- 'Long slow' meteor fireball seen over Hawley, Texas
- Meteor rattles windows and scares residents in Campinas, Brazil
- Study shows older hearts could be rejuvenated with stem cells from younger ones
- Air pollution causes spikes in stress hormones and alters our metabolism
- Big increase in opioid-related admissions and deaths in nation's ICUs
- Bubonic plague tested positive on Arizona fleas, locals warned to 'take precautions'
- UK midwives renege on campaigning for natural childbirth
- How to decrease the lectin content in your food
- A vascular surgeon explains why he ditched statins for more meat and less sugar, lowering his cholesterol in the process
- The Poison business: The Monsanto papers reveal media, science, and regulatory collusion
- Why flip-flops are not the best choice for daily footwear
- Surprise! Big Pharma is hindering treatment of the opioid addiction epidemic
- 267 contaminants found in America's tap water
- Clinical Rheumatology study: Vaccine manufacturers & FDA regulators caught hiding risks of HPV vaccines
- Lung cancer rates among non-smokers doubled in the last decade; air pollution blamed
- From prescription to addiction: Investigation shows Big Pharma bribed 68,000 doctors to push deadly opioids
- Five people dead after weight-loss balloon insertion, FDA investigates
- Follow the money! The unknown reasons doctors push vaccines
- Health charity says: Official advice on low-fat diet & cholesterol is wrong
- A balanced diet including meat can help alleviate depression in vegetarians
- Is the Hepatitis B vaccine safe for your newborn?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: All About Acupuncture with Elizabeth Ross
- Human thought and water
- Reality creation? Manipulating the mass mind & attention
- Emotional intelligence in the workplace: Business leaders weigh in on what makes an exceptional employee
- Even atheists view non-believers as less moral
- The sleeping brain can learn during REM sleep
- Researchers probe the biology of transgender identity - no irrefutable conclusions found yet
- New study says women have more active brains than men
- iGen life: Have smartphones destroyed a generation?
- Neuroplasticity: The behavioral power to change your brain
- The most important question: What do you really want out of life?
- PTSD and trauma: When mindfulness isn't the best approach
- Expand your set of mental models: How to train your brain to think in new ways
- The face-name effect: Do you look like your name?
- 'You spot it, you got it': I am the reason my husband infuriates me
- Why adversity is often the instrument of growth
- Researchers crack the "smile code", identifying 3 distinct varieties of smile: Affiliation, dominance and reward
- A child's truth in a country of lies
- Need to relieve stress or regulate emotions? Try talking to yourself in the third-person
- Study suggests psychopaths learn to lie better, faster than non-psychopaths
- Sixteen difficult to learn life skills that will pay off forever
- Huge crop circle draws visitors - Farmer asking £2 donations to cover cost
- Ghosts exist... so what now?
- Are UFO abductees secretly watched?
- UFOs? mind control? abduction? "No Return" the Gerry Irwin story
- Government surveillance case: "Were motives magical, ufological or political?"
- Is the FBI still keeping a close watch on 'alien' contactees?
- The strange tale of the glowing werewolf
- 1946, Before saucers, Kareeta: UFO contact in California
- Book review: The Unseen Hand: A New Exploration of Poltergeist Phenomena
- UFOs and Disney: Behind the Magic Kingdom
- The controversy surrounding General John A. Samford's 1952 UFO "disclosure"
- North Carolina group spots a Bigfoot in the forest
- Can cats and dogs see spirits?
- When exorcists need help they call Dr. Richard Gallagher
- East Field farming wife recalls crop circles appearing in Wiltshire in the 1940s and 50s
- Global animal mutilations still defies explanation
- 'Fidget spinner' crop circle appears in West Sussex
- Residents shaken after reporting chupacabra sightings in mountains of Riverside County, California
- NASA live feed allegedly captures footage of 'mother ship' near International Space Station (VIDEOS)
- Paranormal journalist claims to have "scientific evidence" that aliens lived alongside humans on Earth
- Credible US intel warns that North Korea may be in possession of a Godzilla
- 'Yar argoin tew farst': Village updates road signs so locals can understand them
- Cats busy celebrating Human Slave Day!
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
- Only MP's and Royal family need pay rise, says Chancellor
- Tim Allen's take on Political Correctness
- TSA workers find gaint lobster in packed luggage -- Twitter users are not amused
Quote of the Day
What happened to Kennedy is nearly what happened to me. America is in danger of upheavals. But you'll see. All of them together will observe the law of silence. They will close ranks. They'll do everything to stifle the scandal. They will throw Noah's cloak over these shameful deeds. In order to not lose face in front of the whole world. In order to not risk unleashing riots in the United States. In order to preserve the union and to avoid a new civil war. In order to not ask themselves questions. They don't want to know. They don't want to find out. They won't allow themselves to find out."
~ French president after returning to Paris from JFK's funeral on November 24th, 1963
Recent Comments
Exactly. This article only puts into publishing what anyone who followed the Syrian campaign already knew. The EU expansion now is focused on...
THE STRATEGY OF TENSION Rules and regulations are a MUST. Strong government is a MUST. As society deteriorates, strong leadership MUST emerge and...
Anyone who thinks that this is a racism issue is simply not seeing the bigger picture. What is happening in England has nothing to do with the...
"Overcoming the ignorance, the ridicule of the simple minded public, is sometimes the most difficult obstical." Obstacle.
It is always encouraging to learn and to experience positive results from it. Overcoming the ignorance, the ridicule of the simple minded public,...
Economic Minister says major 'de-dollarization' trend seen in Russian economyRussian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said Wednesday that Russia's national currency, the ruble, should be supported because a "big trend toward the de-dollarization" of the...