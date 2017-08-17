© WNCN-TV video screenshot
Activists deface public property in Durham, NC.
Monuments to Confederate generals and to those who fought for the South during the American Civil War have been targeted by protesters in a number of US cities, following the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A protester in Richmond, Virginia climbed on a statue of Confederate General J.E.B Stuart and placed a black flag on the monument, cheered on by other demonstrators.
"Tear the racist statues down," the crowd yelled as the masked man ascended the memorial.
Calling for the removal of monuments, the demonstrators marched to the historic Monument Avenue in Richmond, which served as the Confederacy's capital during the American Civil war of 1861-1865. Many see the monuments as a reminder of the South's support for slavery during the war.
The Richmond protesters first wanted to head for the memorial of General Robert E. Lee but settled for the Stuart statue when authorities said only 20 people could gather at the Lee monument, according to Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham.
"Film the Klan, don't film us," demonstrators shouted at a CBS crew, according to the network.
A photojournalist for WTVR, a CBS affiliate, was attacked by one of the protesters while filming the march on his cell phone, the channel said.
The journalist was taken to the hospital and received four stitches to his skull.
"This is not a peaceful protest,"
he wrote.
In Tampa, Florida
paint had been tossed on and around Confederate memorial park columns with derogatory comments scrawled in the paint, Hillsborough County sheriff's officials said.
Other confederate memorials in the area had been targeted as well, AP reported.
On Sunday, in Gainesville Florida
, city authorities began to remove a Confederate statue that was created as a memorial to men from the area who lost their lives in the Civil War.
The statue is being returned to the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy which erected it in 1904, AP reported.
A confederate monument in Atlanta, Georgia
was damaged and splattered with red paint by a group of activists who demanded its removal.
On Saturday, the mayor of Lexington, Kentucky
said that Confederate-era symbols - statues of Generals Breckinridge and Hunt Morgan - will be taken down from the city's historic courthouse precinct.
"I am taking action to relocate the Confederate statues. We have thoroughly examined this issue, and heard from many of our citizens," Gray tweeted. He added that the situation in Charlottesville pushed him to announce the decision a week earlier than initially intended.
A planned relocation of a monument to Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a park led to Saturday's protests in Charlottesville where violence broke out as white supremacists clashed with those who came to protest against them. A man then drove his car into a group of counter-protesters, killing a woman and injuring 19 people.
The violence in Charlottesville triggered the latest push to remove Confederate symbols from city squares across the US.
The previous push came following the June 2015 shooting of nine African American churchgoers at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
South Carolina authorities responded by removing the Confederate flag monument from the state capitol grounds in July that year. The University of Texas in Austin took down its monument to Davis in August.
In April this year, New Orleans
began the planned removal of several Confederate monuments in the city, including the statues honoring Lee, Davis, and General P.G.T. Beauregard, who was born in the city.
However, in neighboring Alabama, state legislators passed a bill in May that would prevent local authorities from relocating, altering or renaming "architecturally significant" buildings, memorials, memorial streets or monuments
.
The war that pitted 11 Southern states against the rest of the Union began in April 1861 and ended in May 1865. It claimed the lives of around 620,000 men - 258,000 of them from the South - which remains by far the greatest death toll of any war in US history.
Comment:
Protestors have already defaced two such monuments in Durham, NC, and Atlanta, GA, in the past 3 days. RT reports on the events in Atlanta:
Several dozen activists marched into Atlanta's Piedmont Park on Sunday evening and gathered around the Peace Monument, defacing it with red spray paint. Video from the scene shows one masked activist climbing on top of the statue and wrapping a chain around it. At one point, a piece of the monument fell on one of the protesters.
The protest was organized by All Out Atlanta, which the Atlanta Journal-Constitution described as a collection of "progressive and other left-leaning groups," including "antifa" and Black Lives Matter.
"Liberal society has blood on its hands," the group said in a press release cited by the newspaper. All Out Atlanta also accused the American Civil Liberties Union of being "spineless" for defending "fascists' right to assemble" in Charlottesville.
... a group of black-clad, masked "antifa" activists shouted abuse at a lone police officer trying to stop them from tearing down the Peace Monument. The Journal-Constitution reported that Black Lives Matter protesters shielded the officer, who was African-American, from "antifa" activists.
One person "who spoke briefly of reconciliation was met with boos and catcalls," the paper reported.
On Monday, the group that erected the monument in 1911 said it would raise money for repairs. John Green, a former commander of the Old Guard of the Gate City Guard, said that removing the monument from the city park was "not an option."
...
According to the official Georgia tourism site, at the monument's dedication in 1911, "over 50,000 veterans from both the North and the South, many of whom once fought each other, marched in a parade down Peachtree Street" to Piedmont Park.
Symbol of peace and reconciliation: still racist, apparently. As for Durham
:
A protester climbed a ladder on the side of a Confederate monument outside a Durham, North Carolina, courthouse Monday evening as chants of "We, we are the revolution!" and "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!" rang out below.
Raw video showed a yellow line tossed up to her, which she secured around the statue's neck - and then the protesters below pulled the line and toppled the statue into a crumpled heap. And the crowd, not surprisingly, went wild.
And for good measure, protesters gave the statue extra doses of punishment.
© WNCN-TV video screenshot
They took turns giving it the middle finger and spitting on it.
And they also stomped and kicked it "Office Space"-style:
Durham police told WNCN-TV that they monitored the protests to make sure they were "safe" but didn't interfere with the statue toppling since it occurred on county property.
Durham County Sheriff's deputies videotaped the statue toppling, the station added, but didn't intervene, either.
After the statue came down, protesters began marching and blocking traffic, WNCN said.
"Today, we got a small taste of justice," protester Jose Ramos told the station after the statue was pulled down.
"When I see a Confederate statue in downtown Durham, or really anywhere, it fills me with a lot of rage and frustration," protest organizer Loan Tran said to WNCN.
Protest leaders told the station Monday's demonstration was in reaction to the deadly clash of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend and was meant to "smash white supremacy."
"People can be mobilized and people are angry and when enough people are angry, we don't have to look to politicians to sit around in air conditions [sic] and do nothing when we can do things ourselves," Takiyah Thompson, a protester, added to WNCN.
Isn't destruction of public property a crime? More to the point, do these "protestors" not see the logical consequence to their actions?
Update:
While no one was arrested for tearing down the statue in Durham on Monday, today County Sheriff Andrews announced that investigators are working on identifying the vandals and bringing criminal charges
against them.
"We decided that restraint and public safety would be our priority," Andrews said in a statement posted on his agency's website. "As the Sheriff, I am not blind to the offensive conduct of some demonstrators nor will I ignore their criminal conduct."
Update (Aug. 16):
He continued: "My deputies showed great restraint and respect for the constitutional rights of the group expressing their anger and disgust for recent events in our country. Racism and incivility have no place in our country or Durham."
It looks like Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott's calls for "immediate" removal were literal. On Monday, the Baltimore City Council passed a resolution for the monuments' removal, and overnight last night, four were removed
by city crews.
As for the Durham vandalism, arrests
have been made:
The protester who climbed a ladder to help bring down a Confederate soldier statue was arrested Tuesday, and Sheriff Mike Andrews said his office will pursue felony charges against others.
"Let me be clear, no one is getting away with what happened," Andrews said.
Takiyah Thompson, a member of Workers World Party and student at N.C. Central University, was arrested after activists held a press conference at NCCU Tuesday afternoon.
In a release Thompson said she was the one who tied a rope around the soldier's neck so that others could pull the statue to the ground.
The protest left The Confederate Soldiers Monument, dedicated on May 10, 1924, headless on the grass.
Thompson was charged with participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class H Felony) and inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class F Felony), the Sheriff's Office said.
She also was charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue and damage to real property, both misdemeanors.
Activists are demanding all charges be dropped and that Gov. Cooper call for the immediate removal of all other Confederate statues.
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings called his city's Confederate statues "monuments of propaganda", acknowledging the growing calls for their removal
:
"This is simple. We could remove them, the question is, how do we heal on this issue? To do that we have to talk and listen to one another," said Rawlings.
Coupled with citizen input, the task force will report to the city council during the next 90 days.
This comes after "a coalition of Dallas community and religious leaders issued a letter calling for such action". Yet another group made up predominantly of African Americans has called for them to stay. See: Mostly black group works to protect Confederate statues in Dallas
Meanwhile, black lawmakers in the Capitol are saying its 9+ Confederate statues should go
:
"We will never solve America's race problem if we continue to honor traitors who fought against the United States in order to keep African-Americans in chains. By the way, thank god, they lost," Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond (D-La.) told ABC News.
However, a CBC aide told The Hill that the group is not currently working on any legislative efforts, like resolutions or letters, on Confederate statues in the Capitol.
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the sole African-American member of the Mississippi delegation, said: "It is past time for action to remove all Confederate symbols in the U.S. Capitol and on the Mississippi state flag." Previous calls for their removal have been unsuccessful. Only states have the power to remove those statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection. Rep. Hank Johnson, another Black Caucus member, has a slightly different take, however:
"Congressman Johnson believes we should revise and supplement history with statues of other Americans who have contributed to our collective experience and story. The goal should be revision and inclusion as opposed to the obliteration of the nation's history," Johnson spokesman Andy Phelan said.
Update:
Three more of the Durham activists have been arrested
: Dante Strobino (35), Ngoc Loan Tran (24) and Peter Gull (39). All three, like Thompson (already arrested), are associated with the World Workers Party. Tran and Strobino are charged with felonies relating to inciting and participating in a riot that damaged property.
Meanwhile, in Georgia, gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has called for the removal
of a giant mountainside carving depicting Confederate figures, saying it "remains a blight on our state".
Removing the faces of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson would take a monster of a sandblaster and require a change in state law. The Georgia code has a clear mandate for the memorial, saying it should be "preserved and protected for all time as a tribute to the bravery and heroism of the citizens of this state who suffered and died in their cause."
Lawmakers and civil rights groups have called for the removal of Confederate symbols at the memorial for years. After the 2015 shooting deaths of nine black worshipers by a white supremacist in Charleston, several legislators pushed for a boycott until Rebel flags at the site come down.
Update:
© Stone Mountain/AJC file
A judge in Gwinnett County, Georgia, has been suspended
for saying: "The nut cases tearing down monuments are equivalent to ISIS destroying history."
On Saturday, Hinkle had written that protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia were "snowflakes" with "no concept of history," as they came to counter a rally of white nationalists who gathered to oppose the planned relocation of a statue to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
"In Charlottesville everyone is upset over Robert E. Lee statue," Hinkle's post said. "It looks like all of the snowflakes have no concept of history. It is what it is. Get over it and move on. Leave history alone - those who ignore history are deemed (sic) to repeat the mistake of the past."
That post was written approximately an hour before a car crashed into a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, killing a woman and injuring 19 other people. Police have charged the driver, who reportedly took part in the white nationalist rally, with second-degree murder.
"I have suspended Judge Hinkle effective immediately while I consider the appropriate final action," Gwinnett County Chief Magistrate Judge Kristina Hammer Blum told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) Tuesday.
Hinkle told the AJC he didn't "see anything controversial" about the posts.
"But you know, with the way things are going in the world today, I guess everything's controversial," he told the outlet.
Hysteria. His comment shouldn't have been controversial. In the face of public outcry, the civil way to remove an offensive statue or monument is to do so legally, and preserve the works for history - if such a step must be taken. Destruction of works of art and history is a crime. The library of Alexandria had some offensive books in it. The statues destroyed by ISIS were of heathen gods and ancient killers. Neither of those things justify the willful destruction of history. So yes, there is a comparison to be made between ISIS, book-burning Nazis, and monument-destroying leftists.
