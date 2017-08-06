People will "resort to mob violence" when they "are finally aware of the fact that they've been tricked by their society, and that no matter how hard they work as middle class people" they are denied."That is what's going to happen in this country," Savage said. "You have not yet seen mob violence in this country. You've seen some mob violence instigated by George Soros' mobs. ... But you haven't seen the thing I'm telling you is coming in this country. You haven't seen the 'Day of the Locust' yet.""Deplorables" gone wild and burning down our cities? Civil war?
Savage seems to agree that the common man, whom he names Eddie, would not be amused: "And if [the left] take(s) Trump down, through (Special Counsel Robert) Mueller or through any other source and deny Eddie his vote, there will be a civil war in this country."
As is well known, Savage, a onetime pal of Allen Ginsberg and other Beats, is now considered by many to be a "conservative extremist," therefore a fringe personality from the fever swamps of conspiracy land. Nevertheless, he is the no dummy and is the author of 40 books on subjects as disparate as Alzheimer's and beer-tasting, not to mention economics and politics. Few of his critics have anywhere near the vitae.
But that's the anecdotal part. The more important question is is he right -- is our democratic republic about to explode? Can the Deep State co-exist with an awakened populace, even a partially awakened one? Increasingly, beneath all the leaks and counter-leaks, the missing emails and accusations, what we are looking at is a sclerotic system that has become increasingly built on self-preservation and not on the people's will, in fact is largely disinterested in and disconnected from that will.
Call Savage an extremist or whatever you want, but the truth is we are clearly on the edge of something explosive. The number of leaks is astronomical and they seem to come from everywhere, including our intelligence agencies, the FBI, and inside the White House. Just the other day we learned the FBI lied about the existence of documents pertaining to the tarmac meeting of Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch. When the most important law enforcement agency in our country lies and leaks, as it has more than once now, something is truly wrong. It's rather frightening, actually, and combined with the serial "unmaskings" from NSA intercepts calls to mind that quote from Comrade Beria many are referencing lately: "Show me the man and I'll show you the crime."
