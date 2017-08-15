Puppet Masters
N. Korea may put off Guam strike if 'foolish Yankees' refrain from provocations after more warnings from Russia and US
RT
Tue, 15 Aug 2017 11:39 UTC
Kim Jong-un advised Washington "to take into full account gains and losses with clear head" as further confrontation is "unfavorable for any party."
"In order to defuse the tensions and prevent the dangerous military conflict on the Korean Peninsula, it is necessary for the US to make a proper option first and show it through action, as it committed provocations after introducing huge nuclear strategic equipment into the vicinity of the peninsula," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, as cited by KCNA Watch on Tuesday.
"The US imperialists caught the noose around their necks due to their reckless military confrontation racket," KCNA Watch cites the leader as saying, adding that he "would watch a little more the foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees spending a hard time of every minute of their miserable lot."
However, if America persists in its "extremely dangerous reckless actions on the Korean peninsula and in its vicinity, testing the self-restraint of the DPRK, the latter will make an important decision as it already declared," Kim Jong-un warned.
North Korea has not completely abandoned plans to launch its Hwasong missiles at Guam, promising that it would "wring the windpipes of the Yankees and point daggers at their necks" in case of any further "power demonstration."
Kim's statement came as he was inspecting the country's strategic force command, where he was presented with the Guam attack plans.
The belligerent rhetoric between Washington and Pyongyang has escalated even more since the UN approved a new round of sanctions against the North. Both sides are engaged in a war or words, threatening to resort to military options.
On Monday, the Pentagon made clear that a Pyongyang missile fired at the US would be considered a declaration of war.
"If they fire at the United States, it could escalate into a war very quickly," Defense Secretary James Mattis told reporters. He added, however, that if the projectile does not pose any immediate threat it would be up to politicians to decide what to do next.
"War is up to the president, and perhaps up to Congress," Mattis said. "The bottom line is we will defend the country from attack."
Stressing that US military would know the trajectory of a missile "within moments," Mattis promised take out any missile that is headed towards Guam.
Prior to Mattis' statement, Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Washington is ready to use the "full range" of its capabilities if provoked by North Korea.
Dunford is currently on a diplomatic mission to Asia to muster support for American actions against North Korea. On Monday, the General landed in China after visiting South Korea.
China and Russia have repeatedly called on both Washington and Pyongyang to come to the negotiating table to defuse the rapidly escalating tensions. Chinese President Xi Jinping called Trump Saturday to urge restraint regarding the North Korean crisis, advising both the US and N. Korea to avoid words or actions that could worsen the situation.
On Monday, the Russian foreign ministry, through its spokeswoman, once again urged all parties to avoid belligerent rhetoric which could lead to a nuclear war.
"We have repeatedly said that the situation is on edge. But despite this, we hear both the rhetoric of Pyongyang and the statements coming every day from Washington. The paradox is that they are identical. It is an open threat of use of force from both sides," Maria Zakharova said in an interview with a Latvian radio station.
She warned of the horrors of nuclear confrontation and the consequences it will have on the entire world.
"If people in 2017 do not understand what the threat of nuclear weapons is, that it is a threat to the entire world, then what are we talking about?" she asked, according to Sputnik.
Zakharova reiterated that the Russian-Chinese "double freeze" initiative, already rejected by Washington, could have been a way out of the crisis. The plan envisioned a simultaneous end to North Korea's missile tests and a suspension of US-South Korean military drills.
