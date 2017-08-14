Puppet Masters
Russia to the rescue: Offers help to Iraq in restoration of energy supply to Mosul and supplying T-90 tanks
Sputnik
Mon, 14 Aug 2017 14:58 UTC
The Russian diplomat added that Iraq's energy sector had been damaged by Daesh terrorists in the city, and that considerable efforts were required to restore its capabilities.
"The city of Mosul has been seriously ruined during the operation that lasted for more than nine months. Both the resident areas and the infrastructure have suffered. It is necessary to restore both energy supply and water delivery system [in the city], to renew the activities of schools, hospitals, higher education institutions and above all to ensure safety... Russia, with its long economic ties with Iraq, could use its capabilities and experience to support Iraq in restoration of several spheres of the economy, for example of the energy sector," Maksimov said.
"Iraq, which is still engaged in the war against terrorists, will face difficulties in promptly addressing the challenges in the sphere of restoration of the settlements liberated from Daesh... That's why I think that the Iraqi government will need a significant international assistance in order to ensure the fastest return of people to their homes," the diplomat said.
According to Maksimov, Baghdad will need up to $100 billion to finance the restoration of liberated territories.
On July 10, Iraqi authorities announced that Mosul had been liberated from Daesh. During the occupation and the military operation to drive the terrorists from the city, Mosul's infrastructure was significantly damaged.
The ambassador added that Russia and Iraq are going to hold a meeting of a joint subgroup to discuss energy issues. The ambassador said that new areas of cooperation had been recently opened.
"First of all, it is connected to the Iraqi government plans for the development of the gas sector. The Russian side is interested in joining a number of projects in this sphere. Another promising avenue for cooperation is the energy sector," Maksimov said.
The ambassador added that Russian companies had some experience in building power plants in Iraq. Maksimov also pointed out that Russia's Gazprom Neft and LUKoil companies were working in Iraq and the Russian investment in the country amounted to $10 billion. Maksimov added that, to his knowledge, the companies were intent on increasing the cooperation with Iraq.
Russia to Boost Iraqi Army Potential With Upcoming Supplies of T-90 Battle Tanks
In late July, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Vice President Nouri Maliki discussed the issue of supplying Russian T-90 tanks to Iraq.
"The deliveries of T-90 tanks to Iraq will begin soon in accordance with the previously signed contract. Negotiations on other sectors of defense industry cooperation are underway," Maksimov said.
Russia is ready to provide comprehensive support for Iraq in boosting its military potential and equipping its army with the latest military equipment, he said, adding that Russia hopes to reach an agreement with Iraq shortly on new joint projects in the defense industry cooperation sector.
"We always said on all levels that we are ready to provide comprehensive support to our Iraqi friends in boosting the military potential of the Iraqi army and security agencies, equipping them with the latest military equipment."
Maksimov added that Iraq had been an important partner for Russia in the Middle East in the fight against Daesh.
"Iraq has been making a significant contribution to the elimination of Daesh terrorist group. Carrying out a large-scale counter-terrorism operation in Iraqi territory, the authorities create the conditions for the eradication of the terrorists' bases in Iraq and for the weakening the capacity of Daesh in Syria," Maksimov added.
T-90 is the third generation Russian tank known for its fire power. Its export version includes fragmentation projectile with remote detonation to cause further havoc in adversary's ranks.
The tank is a third-generation Russian battle tank that entered service in 1993. It has its origins in a Soviet-era program aimed at developing a singular replacement for the T-64, T-72 and T-80 series of main battle tanks. The T-72 platform was selected as the basis for the new generation of tank due to its cost-effectiveness, simplicity and automotive qualities. The tank was chosen to protect Russia's airbase in Syria as it is ideal for defending a stationary object in a desert environment.
