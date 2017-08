© Carlos Barria / Reuters



China has announced a full ban on imports of coal, iron, and seafood, among other goods from North Korea, thus cutting key export revenues for Pyongyang.Starting Tuesday, no more exports of North Korean coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood will be accepted to the country, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced on Monday. Goods that have already reached Chinese ports and customs should be released not later than September 5.However, the measures are not applied to exports of coal through North Korea's Rason port by a third party, if it has UN approval and can prove that the goods do not originate from North Korea.The restrictive measures were unanimously approved by all 15 members of the UNSC in response to North Korea's latest missile tests, which it claims were of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).China is considered North Korea's main economic lifeline, and the success of the latest round of sanctions depends to a large degree on Beijing. Following the UN vote in favor of punitive measures against Pyongyang on August 5, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi acknowledged that the UN resolution would affect the country's economic interests, but promised that China is prepared "to pay most of the price" for it.Tensions between the US - which initiated the latest UN resolution - and North Korea have been mounting recently with increasingly belligerent threats from both sides.The meeting may be a regular gathering of North Korean diplomats, according to Ministry of Unification spokesman Baik Tae-hyun, as cited by Yonhap.The meeting may have been called "to deal with the difficult international circumstance the country is currently handling," Yonhap reports.