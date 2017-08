Rationality belongs to the cool observer, but because of the stupidity of the average man, he follows not reason, but faith, and the naive faith requires necessary illusion and emotionally potent oversimplifications which are provided by the myth-maker to keep the ordinary person on course.

On Tuesday night MSNBC's Brian Williams bluntly told his panel on the channel's flagship prime time program, The 11th Hour, that. The panel also included MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance, to which Williams' remarks were specifically directed.Williams begins his revealing comment at the 2:00 mark.In response to Williams' unexpected and very revealing comment, Mitchell appeared to shake her head, though it's unclear if she was approving or disapproving of what he actually said - there was no push back by the panelists or attempt to seek clarification on Williams' words.Though the world is currently witnessing a dangerous and escalating war of words between President Trump and the so-called hermit kingdom,The American public is generally woefully uneducated regarding to history of US-North Korean tensions and war.According to the 20th century theologian and political commentator Reinhold Niebuhr,Niebuhr says society's "myth-makers" - an apt description of today's major corporate media - constantly give us mere illusions divorced from truth:While the media's job ought to be the at all costs investigative uncovering of truth and accurate analysis in its role as the Fourth Estate,He openly stated just that.Last April, Williams was widely mocked on social media for his comments in response to Trump's bombing Syria. Responding to a Pentagon video which showed US cruise missiles being launched on an airfield in Syria, he said live on MSNBC that he found himself