On CNBC, an entrepreneur named Marcus Lemonis was asked what kind of people he prefers to hire for his businesses. Here's what he said: "We look for more females than males, by design. I happen to believe that females, particularly in the sales oriented positions, are better. They're more empathetic. They're better listeners."Ho hum.Exaggeration? Well, you tell me.At Google, an engineer named James Damore, who has a Ph.D. from Harvard, just had a run-in with the intolerant left. He wrote an internal 10-page memo that basically said the reason there are more men than women working in Silicon Valley has less to do with sexism than it does with fundamental differences between the sexes.He said the gender gap was partly due to biology; that men have a "higher drive for status" and that women are "more prone to anxiety."How crazy do you have to be to believe that women are more prone to anxiety?Note: "female-biased conditions." But hey, they're only scientists. What do they know about these things? Besides, it's a generalization. It's not about (SET ITAL) all (END ITAL) women. You can say men generally are taller than women but that doesn't mean some women aren't taller than some men.In any case, when the internal document was leaked -- and went viral -- Damore got canned.But let's not pretend that if he had instead written a 10-page document saying that Google should hire more women because they make better engineers than men, he not only would not have been fired, there's a good chance he would have been promoted.You don't have to agree with anything James Damore wrote to notice that in some liberal quarters certain views are just not tolerated. Try delivering a conservative speech on a liberal college campus sometime and let me know how it goes.-- figuring that it's usually linked to discrimination. Sometimes it is. But sometimes it isn't.Here's an inconvenient piece of information that the holier-than-thou crowd might want to think about. When women get Masters degrees, by and large, they're not in computer engineering, which would go a long way if you want a job in Silicon Valley.Take a look at this list of the Top 10 Masters degrees for women (as compiled by College Atlas):But the Top 10 Masters degrees for men include:There's something else Damore wrote in his internal document, which was titled, "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber.""Differences in distributions of traits between men and women may in part explain why we don't have 50 percent representation of women in tech and leadership.By "discrimination to reach equal representation" he means outreach programs that target women and other groups whose numbers in the workforce don't comport with their numbers in the general population.And he says, "Open and honest discussion with those who disagree can highlight our blind spots and help us grow."They fired him for having an unacceptable opinion, and that just can't be tolerated at such an open-minded place as Google, a place that welcomes a wide array of points of view -- as long as they're acceptable liberal points of view.