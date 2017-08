© World Politics News Review



In 2016 the Clinton campaign ran a TV ad a retired nuclear missile launch officer opined, "The thought of Donald Trump with nuclear weapons scares me to death ." At the time I couldn't help but recallunable to say where in the White House he'd last seen them. We understand at the time corkscrew Willy probably knew where all his cigars were, and had been.Now according to the Smithsonian Institute, what we know as the "Football" is officially termed the "president's emergency satchel," made of an aluminum frame wrapped in black leather. No, there is no red button inside. Nor does it contain any sci-fi like countdown clocks accompanied by a disembodied airy female voice.When Bill Clinton lost his nuclear code card dubbed "the Biscuit", allegedly for several months, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Hugh Shelton was concerned. I guess! Shelton wrote in his autobiography, "This is a gargantuan deal.". And oh, he isn't distracted with an intern with a blue dress.Obama joked before he left Washington about keeping the nuclear codes (he didn't, and he didn't leave Washington either) It was only one year ago a Fox News Poll suggested voters trusted Hillary 2:1 over the Donald with the use of nuclear weapons.I'm still firmly in the camp opposing Hillary being permitted to operate all electro-mechanical devices. We can all sleep better knowing Hillary isn't driving a speeding car through the Lincoln Tunnel at morning rush or up in Chappaqua making toast at 3 AM.And so we arrive here, the dog days of summer and the howls are going up from the anti-Trumpers. Not on any principled argument mind you, no,"I'm not going to take any cards off the table," the Republican presidential nominee said last year. "[T]he thought of it is horrible, but I don't want to take anything off the table."Stakes are high, sure, but we saw how well Obama's red-line thingy worked out. And the Iran scam. Which is kind of how we -- the entire planet -- ended up with the chubby and missile centric dictator.Back in NoKo Kim ordered a massive patriotic flash-mob-or-die event, thousands of wan hunger-thinned fists raised skyward, undoubtedly fearful of the ever-present eyes of State-minders.Not to be out propagandized,You can't be faulted if lately you are suffering a case of "weapons of mass destruction" deja-vu either. Stay sharp people, perhaps the hawks are fluffing their feathers, eager to take flight.And that Obama bit about keeping the codes? A satirical bit by Andy Borowitz, many people apparently mistook as fact when it appeared in the New Yorker. Do we dare believe anything?Frankly, thinking Kim Jong Un has six or sixty nukes and a half-ass delivery system gives me heart burn.(I'm not even going to mention CNN.)In any case, for today, I'll sleep easier knowing Hillary can wander the streets of New York unnoticed , not a football in sight.