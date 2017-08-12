A Russian man fought off an angry 'psycho' brown bear with his bare hands after he was attacked while picking mushrooms.The mother bear with a cub nearby sat down stunned after the man's attack, and then retreated.they just have no mental hospitals unlike us.'Mothers with young cubs are known to be fiercely protective.'She began to bite and tear him' protecting her cub, said a police source.At first Mr Lopukhin covered his head and hands and the bear bit him and ripped his flesh.The brave Russian said: 'For some reason, it was not scary. I pushed her away, and I noticed her fur was so nice - very, very soft.'We fought for about ten minutes, then I started to punch her in the face.'The bear paused but then retreated, and the cub followed her.'Blood was gushing from all my wounds, and I wanted to sleep very much.'But I realised that I need to hold on and move forward. I managed to go six kilometres.'A hospital spokesman in Serov, in the Russian Urals, said that Mr Lopukhin suffered 'multiple lacerations' to his head, upper limbs, and right ear.'The tip of the nose was bitten, but we sewed it back,' he said.Mr Lopukhin said: 'The main thing is that I do not have any fear.'As soon as I get out of the hospital, I'll go back to the forest for the mushrooms.'