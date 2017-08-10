© Damir Sagolj/Reuters



Ankara says it could respond similarly to restrictions on imports of tomatoes and other vegetables imposed by the Russian government."We have not ensured the ease of visa procedures. As for transportation, even though Russia allows Turkish logistics companies to conduct transportation operations and drive trucks in the country, the high visa fees make it difficult to benefit from this permit," said Turkey's Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, citing pressure from exporters.Turkey's producers have diversified their export markets increasing sales to Belarus, China, Azerbaijan, and Morocco, according to Lanshin.Earlier this week, Russia's Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said that the country was not ready to import tomatoes from Turkey.The ban was partially lifted after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan apologized for the incident.After the apology, Moscow lifted a ban on travel to Turkey for Russian citizens as well as restrictions on Turkish companies involved in construction, engineering, and tourism.However, the prohibition of some Turkish produce remains because since the embargo Russian producers have substituted some Turkish goods on the market.Although links between the two countries have mostly normalized, the issue of visa-free travel for Turkish citizens and tomatoes is left unresolved.