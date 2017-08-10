© AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul

A Pentagon audit has found that a British contractor in Afghanistan billed the US government more than $50 million for questionable items, including seven luxury cars, US Senator Claire McCaskill said.McCaskill wrote a letter to Secretary of Defense James Mattis demanding answers on the "Legacy East" contract, a project to provide counter-insurgency intelligence experts to mentor and train the Afghan National Security Forces.In her letter, McCaskill noted that a recent Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) review of the contract had called more than $50 million in expenses into question. The audit found that a subcontractor, New Century Consulting, billed over $50 million in questionable costs to the Army through its contractor, Imperatis.The items paid for included seven luxury cars - including Porsches, Alfa Romeos, a Bentley, an Aston Martin and a Land Rover, McCaskill said.The company also spent over $1,500 on alcohol and $42,000 in cash on automatic weapons, though the contract provisions prohibit such expenditures.Other questionable expenses included severance payments, rent, unnecessary licensing fees, extensive austerity pay and expenses for air travel for personal reasons, McCaskill said.The senator demanded that Mattis say who at the Defense Department managed the contract and explain what steps the Pentagon was taking to recover the questioned costs.