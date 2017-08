because thousands of studies would suggest otherwise

seeking to fulfill a 50-per-cent quota of women in STEM is unrealistic

By now, most of us have heard about Google's so-called "anti-diversity" manifesto and how James Damore, the engineer who wrote it, has been fired from his job.Titled Google's Ideological Echo Chamber, Mr. Damore called out the current PC culture, saying the gender gap in Google's diversity was not due to discrimination, but inherent differences in what men and women find interesting. Danielle Brown, Google's newly appointed vice-president for diversity, integrity and governance, accused the memo of advancing "assumptions about gender," and Mr. Damore confirmed last night he was fired for "perpetuating gender stereotypes."Despite how it's been portrayed,. Scientific studies havesex differences in the brain that lead to differences in our interests and behaviour.As mentioned in the memo,- higher levels are associated with a preference for mechanically interesting things and occupations in adulthood. Lower levels are associated with a preference for people-oriented activities and occupations.(science, technology, engineering and mathematics)We see evidence for this in girls with a genetic condition called congenital adrenal hyperplasia, who are exposed to unusually high levels of testosterone in the womb., such as trucks, even if their parents offer more positive feedback when they play with female-typical toys, such as dolls.As well, new research from the field of genetics shows that testosterone alters the programming of neural stem cells,. This further suggests that our interests are influenced strongly by biology, as opposed to being learned or socially constructed.Many people, including a former Google employee , have attempted to refute the memo's points, alleging that they contradict the latest research.I'd love to know what "research done [...] for decades" he's referring to,. A single study , published in 2015, did claim that male and female brains existed along a "mosaic" and that it isn't possible to differentiate them by sex, but this has been refuted by four - yes, four studies since.This includes a study that analyzed the exact same brain data from the original study and found that the sex of a given brain could be correctly identifiedOf course, differences exist at the individual level, and this doesn't mean environment plays no role in shaping us.In fact, research has shown that cultures with greater gender equity have larger sex differences when it comes to job preferences, because in these societies, people are free to choose their occupations based on what they enjoy.As the memo suggests,. As gender equity continues to improve in developing societies, we should expect to see this gender gap widen.This trend continues into the area of personality, as well. Contrary to what detractors would have you believe,Some intentionally deny the science because they are afraid it will be used to justify keeping women out of STEM. But sexism isn't the result of knowing facts; it's the result of what people choose to do with them.This is exactly what the mob of outrage should be mobilizing for,. At this point, as foreshadowed in Mr. Damore's manifesto, we should be more concerned about viewpoint diversity than diversity revolving around gender.Debra Soh writes about the science of human sexuality and holds a PhD in sexual neuroscience from York University.