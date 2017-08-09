© MAS-Minnesota - Muslim American Society of Minnesota / Facebook
White House national security adviser Sebastian Gorka gave a chilling reason for President Donald Trump's continued silence on an explosion at a Minnesota mosque during a Tuesday news segment on MSNBC.

Gorka claimed that Trump wants to procure more information before making a statement about the Saturday incident, which many are referring to as a terrorist attack.

Gorka added that it's possible that the explosion could have been a hoax "propagated by the left."

When directly asked if Trump would comment on the Minnesota bombing, Gorka responded, "When we have some kind of finalized investigation, absolutely."

"There's a great rule," he added. "All initial reports are false. You have to check them and find out who the perpetrators are. We've had a series of crimes committed, alleged hate crimes, by right-wing individuals in the last six months, that turned out to actually have been propagated by the left."

Gorka continued, "So let's wait and see. Let's allow the local authorities to provide their assessment, and then the White House will make its comments."

"People fake hate crimes," Gorka said.

The blast occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning as those belonging to the mosque gathered for morning prayers. No one was injured in the explosion, but Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton (D) claimed that the explosion was a "criminal act of terrorism."

