The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), where White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is listed as being a member for eleven years, this week added George Soros's Open Society Foundations and another Soros-financed group to the list of donors on its website in response to a Breitbart News request on the matter.



From September 2006 to February 2017, McMaster is listed as a member of International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), where he served as consulting senior fellow. The IISS describes itself as a "world-leading authority on global security, political risk and military conflict."

Stunning news out of Israel has revealed that National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster is working as an inside operative for globalist billionaire George Soros, according to numerous domestic and foreign intelligence sources."I have confirmed from sources from inside the White House, the Israeli government and Israeli intelligence that," reported long time political operative Roger Stone. "...I have double checked this with two different sources very high up in Israeli intelligence, and I actually expect the Israeli ambassador to the US to confirm this."According to Kafe Knesset, Trump met with Netanyahu, starting with a one-on-one meeting. The forum was soon expanded by several advisors on each side, including Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and Ambassador David Friedman on the U.S. side, according to Israeli officials. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was later invited into the meeting, per an official, butOne former U.S. officials told Kafe Knesset that the national security advisor's exclusion from the meeting was "highly unusual. For the President to prioritize his son-in-law and his lawyer over the National Security Advisor for these kind of strategic discussions is unconventional, to say the least," an official said.Now, perhaps we know why.According to an investigation by Breitbart Just last month, Israel publicly accused Soros of attempting to continuously destabilize legitimately elected governments to forward his own agenda. With these latest revelations,Do not mistake this as an endorsement of Trump's foreign policy. However, it is important toIsrael's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the billionaire globalist when it spoke out against the vandalism of anti-Soros posters in Hungary, which were defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti."Israel deplores any expression of anti-Semitism in any country and stands with Jewish communities everywhere in confronting this hatred," stated Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon.Soros' infiltration of the National Security Council began with operative Fiona Hill, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Soros-funded Eurasia Foundation, in May of this year."George Soros has penetrated the Trump White House," Stone reported."Soros has planted a mole infiltrating the National Security apparatus: a woman named Fiona Hill, who has a Harvard background, and has been on the Soros payroll and the payroll of the Open Society Institute."Previously, Hill had assisted the Soros-founded Central European University in Hungary to attempt to influence Hungarian government policy, as the government has steadfastly attempted to rebuff Soros' interference, while refusing to abide by EU migrant quotas."We got unequivocal support [from Fiona Hill's team at the National Security Council]," said CEU's rector Michael Ignatieff. "I went up on the Hill and spoke to Republican senators and staff. There is a tiny ledge of commonality between Republicans and Democrats, and academic freedom is one issue that unites them both."Of course, "academic freedom," in this context, is likely a misnomer, and more appropriately perceived as simply another strategic angle from which Soros can attempt to forward his globalist political agenda - as academic institutions are regularly used by the power-elite to steer government policy.According to Mike Cernovich , who has been working tirelessly to expose McMasters as a globalist operative opposed to Trump's ostensible America first agenda:McMaster is clearly a grave threat to the national security of the United States. So, who is really running the US government?