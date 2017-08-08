Odisha Government on Tuesday formed an 'expert committee' to ascertain the reason behind lightning incidents and subsequent rise in casualties in the State due to the natural calamity.At a review meeting held today, concerns were expressed over spurt in lightning strikes with an experts panel formed comprising officials of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office.The casualties are much more compared to other states with a total of 2,000 deaths being reported in the country every year.Official sources said, Odisha government has now decided to conduct a detailed study and analysis of the postmortem reports of the persons killed in the natural disaster.Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupad Sethi said that apart from postmortem reports, a detailed analysis will be done regarding the timing of deaths, place whether urban or rural areas so as to chalk out a comprehensive strategy.As per available statistics, lightning incidents are more frequent from May to August and such incidents are more in coastal belts in the state, said Sethi adding that massive awareness drives will also be conducted in several parts of the state.