An infant died after the child was injured by the family's dog, according to the Bangor Police Department.The Bangor police and fire departments responded on Saturday, July 29, to a local residence after receiving a call about an injured infant, Bangor police Detective Sgt. Brent Beaulieu said Sunday morning in a statement.Beaulieu declined Sunday to say where the incident took place.Police Chief Mark Hathaway said Sunday that additional information may be released later this week and that the death remains under investigation by the Bangor Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.According to the federal Centers for Disease Control , an estimated 4.5 million dog bites occur each year. Children are among those most at risk, particularly those who are 5 to 9 years old.