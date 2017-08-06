Puppet Masters
Syria demands UN take action against US-led coalition due to constantly massacring civilians
Al Mayadeen - translated by Samer Hussein
Fort Russ
Sun, 06 Aug 2017 14:36 UTC
Fort Russ
Sun, 06 Aug 2017 14:36 UTC
The Ministry repeated Syria's previous calls to end the violence and respect the international law, noting that both, the flights over Syrian territory and the bombardment itself are illegal, according to international law.
In its letters, addressed to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the President of the UN Security Council, the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry explained that targeting neighborhoods, civilian homes, destroying national hospitals (as was recently the case in Raqqah), as well as the use of internationally banned white phosphorus by the Washington-led coalition, are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the international law.
The Ministry added that Damascus reiterates its condemnation of the coalition crimes against civilians in the strongest terms, as they constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, meaning there is no possible way to justify them under any precondition or circumstances.
In its letters, the Ministry also stressed that Syria calls for an immediate action to be taken against the illegal actions of the so-called "international coalition", whose presence in Syria was never approved by the authorities in Damascus, and whose activities are completely outside the framework of the United Nations.
The Ministry also urged the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security and combating terrorism, particularly as regards the resolution 2253 (2015).
On Saturday, the US-led coalition jets committed a new massacre in the Syrian city of Raqqah, killing at least 43 civilians and wounding many more others, majority of them being women, children and the elderly.
About two days ago, another massacre of civilians was carried out in Raqqah, during which a mother and her 7 children were killed.
Comment: One day, probably not far off, the US will reap what it has sown.
