Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry has demanded the immediate cessation of the American-led "anti-ISIS" coalition bombardment of civilian areas in Syria, sayingThe Ministry repeated Syria's previous calls to end the violence and respect the international law, noting that both, the flights over Syrian territory and the bombardment itself are illegal, according to international law.In its letters, addressed to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the President of the UN Security Council, the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry explained thatThe Ministry added that Damascus reiterates its condemnation of, meaning there is no possible way to justify them under any precondition or circumstances.In its letters, the Ministry also stressed that Syria calls for an immediate action to be taken against the illegal actions of the so-called "international coalition", whose presence in Syria was never approved by the authorities in Damascus, and whose activities are completely outside the framework of the United Nations.The Ministry also urged the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security and combating terrorism, particularly as regards the resolution 2253 (2015).About two days ago, another massacre of civilians was carried out in Raqqah, during which a mother and her 7 children were killed.