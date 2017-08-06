The Syrian Arab Army, Russia, the United States and the Units of protection of the Kurdish Forces of the people have reached a secret agreement to coordinate their action against Daesh in Raqqa.

This information was published for the first time by the Qatarian press agency, Almodon on 23 July 2017, then denied, then published again by The Independent (London).

At the beginning of the war against Syria, from 2011 - 2014 Kurdish militia were fighting on the side of the Syrian Arab Army. However, on 31 October 2014 when France and Turkey undertook to create a Kurdish state in Syria (a country where the Kurds have not been massively present since the eighties) and to direct the Kurds living in the Turkish Kurdistan there, some of the Kurd militia crossed sides and joined NATO. It was only then that Damascus took these militia off its pay roll and furthermore, stopped equipping them with weapons. These militia only returned to Syria when Turkey began massacring its Kurds and when the U.S. President, Donald Trump, drove through new targets for his army.

The agreement on Raqqa is the second one of the year. It follows the agreement reached on Manbij/Al-Bab by virtue of which, the territories that the Kurds have liberated from Turkish occupation have been restored to Damascus.