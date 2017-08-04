© Sky News



Hey, people! Look over here!

No, no! Don't look there!

No, wait! Seriously, don't look over here!

The fact that US authorities have reportedly killed around 100 civilians a month so far in 2017.

The alleged war crimes in Yemen of the Saudi Arabian dictatorship (a Western ally heavily linked to terrorism).

The alleged war crimes in both Turkey and Syria of the increasingly authoritarian Turkish regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (and its alleged links to terrorism).

The fact that US ally Honduras (where US officials allegedly helped to install a pro-US regime through a 2009 coup) has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

The dismal human rights record of Western ally Mexico, including the forced 'disappearance' of 43 student teachers in 2014; frequent accusations of rigged elections [Spanish]; and being one the most difficult and dangerous places in the world to be a journalist (the recent discovery of the burnt remains of one kidnapped reporter, for example, definitely didn't appear much in the world's right-wing tabloids).

Where we should be looking...