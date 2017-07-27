© Reuters

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a lifelong Euroskeptic, reportedly told Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that EU institutions are bad for the poor.The Daily Mail - which calls the democratically-elected Maduro Corbyn's "dictator pal" - says the Labour leader made the comments in 2014, a year before he was elected party chief.His political mentor, the late socialist Labour MP Tony Benn, was very much of the same stripe when it came to the EU.Questions remain about how much of a revelation the comments really are. Corbyn was a well-known left-wing Euroskeptic for decades before he became party leader in 2015.However, he campaigned for Remain during the EU Referendum according to the democratic decision of his party, one of a series of concessions he made to try to unite Labour during his tumultuous period in charge.More than 100 people are estimated to have lost their lives in violent clashes between supporters of Maduro's government and opposition activists over the past four months.The opposition has ramped up its protest activity in the run-up to the election of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), scheduled for July 30, announcing a week of protests and launching a two-day nationwide strike that kicked off on Wednesday.Maduro has blamed the US for trying to deliberately destabilize the country.