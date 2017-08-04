What is a Mental Model?

The Secret to Great Thinking

If you ask an evolutionary biologist, they might say, "The chicken crossed the road because they saw a potential mate on the other side."

If you ask a kinesiologist, they might say, "The chicken crossed the road because the muscles in the leg contracted and pulled the leg bone forward during each step."

If you ask a neuroscientist, they might say, "The chicken crossed the road because the neurons in the chicken's brain fired and triggered the movement."

Expanding Your Set of Mental Models

This means reading widely from

good books

, studying the fundamentals of seemingly unrelated fields, and learning from people with wildly different life experiences.

The Pursuit of Liquid Knowledge

Tools for Thinking Better