A US-wide manhunt is on for an Oxford University employee and an American professor suspected of stabbing a 26-year-old man in Chicago.Police went to the apartment in the River North neighborhood after someone at the building's front desk called reporting he had received an anonymous phone call about a crime having been committed in that unit.Police said the victim had "several lacerations" to the body.Police warned the suspects are thought to be "armed and dangerous" and were possibly driving a Hyundai sedan. They are urging the pair to "do the right thing and turn yourself in."Guglielmi said Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau knew each other, but he did not know the nature of their relationship.Warren lives in England and had recently gone to the US for the first time, Guglielmi said.It is not known whether Warren knew the victim beforehand.Lathem, who has been on staff at Northwestern for a decade, has been placed on administrative leave and banned from entering Northwestern campuses.Cornell-Duranleau, originally from Michigan, worked as a cosmetologist in Chicago.