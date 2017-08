© NEStatePatrol / Facebook

Female recruits for the Nebraska State Patrol were forced to undergo exams that were "medically unnecessary and sexually invasive" before being hired, according to a lawsuit filed by one trooper.State Trooper Brienne Splittgerber, 37, filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Nebraska State Patrol, the state of Nebraska, two former patrol heads and various other people, accusing them of, according to the Associated Press Splittgerber said she was required to undergo a pre-employment physical exam in September 2014, where she was told toaccording to the Omaha World-Herald the lawsuit reads, according to AP.Splittgerber complained to her superior officers after her personal physician told her that there was no legitimate medical purpose for the exam. She was told an investigation was being conducted, but was disturbed when she learned other female candidates "according to the Herald.the lawsuit said, the Herald reported.Wendy Wussow, the patrol's legal counsel wrote in an email to Gary Young, a Lincoln attorney who represents the State Troopers Association of Nebraska, that the exams werethe Herald reports.However, Dr. Karen Carlson, an OB-GYN with Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, told AP thatfor a hernia check."We might have them loosen their pants, but I wouldn't think there would be any need to disrobe," Carlson said.Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Governor Pete Ricketts, said immediately after learning of the allegations, in June, "the Governor instructed his Chief Human Resources Officer to review this matter, which has subsequently resulted in a criminal investigation by the State Patrol."