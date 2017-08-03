© AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News
The US-led coalition and the Syrian Shohada Al Quartyan (ShQ) group that defected from the counter-terrorfight, have agreed on the return heavy weapons, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

Last week, CNN reported that the coalition had cut ties with the ShQ because the group's leadership wants to fight the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad instead of Daesh terrorists. When commenting on the reports, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. Ryan Dillon said last Thursday that the US-led coalition will reclaim some equipment it provided to Shohada Al Quartyan fighters.

"Our meeting with the ShQ was cordial and we negotiated for heavy weapons and other equipment to be turned in," the spokesperson said. "The ShQ also agreed not to conduct offensive operations against the Syrian Regime from inside the 55km de-confliction zone."

The de-confliction zone is located near al-Tanf in Syria.

The spokesperson said while the coalition is no longer supporting the brigade, some of the ShQ fighters "may yet stick with fighting ISIS [Daesh] as they link up with other groups."

"The Coalition will continue to train, advise, assist and accompany other vetted partner forces in southern Syria that wish to defeat ISIS above other objectives," the spokesperson added.

The move came just over a week after The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump decided to end the CIA's program to arm and train Syrian opposition fighters.