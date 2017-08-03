A chemical leak at the YMCA facility pool in North Carolina has sent 43 people, including 40 children between the ages of six and 12, to hospital. Six of the children were reported as being in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The Downtown YMCA in Durham reported a leak of sodium hypochlorite in their swimming pool. The chemical is commonly used as a disinfectant. Durham County spokeswoman, Dawn Dudley, said the chemical is used for "everyday maintenance" of swimming pools, according to the Charlotte Observer.


Dudley said 39 people were in the pool at the time of the leak. The children were taken to Duke University Hospital or Duke Regional Hospital. The six who were listed as being in a critical condition were taken to a local hospital, police spokesman Wil Glenn said.

"Thirty-four additional children and two adults were transported with non-serious injuries," he added.

One other person was taken to a local hospital several hours later after reporting similar symptoms as the children, Brandon Mitchell, Durham County Emergency Medical Assistant Chief, said. The individual was reportedly outside the facility at the time of the spill and inhaled some of the noxious gas, the Observer reported.