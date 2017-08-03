Society's Child
Six bomb threats made against Virginia military bases in one day
RT
Thu, 03 Aug 2017 13:06 UTC
Normal operations have resumed at Naval Station Norfolk and the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek (JEBLC) following security sweeps at the bases, according to WAVY. The bomb threats were deemed not credible.
Within hours, three US Navy ships based at Naval Station Norfolk ‒ the USS Whidbey Island, USS Gunston Hall and USS Oak Hill ‒ as well as an on-base medical center and a Personnel Support Detachment received calls saying they were being targeted.
Base security and emergency personnel responded to each location.
The Personnel Support Detachment was evacuated as a precaution.
At Naval Station Norfolk, military working dogs were used to sweep the base Wednesday morning. One of the dogs alerted to a vehicle near a pier, according to base spokesperson Kelly Wirfel. All piers at the base were on lockdown and a shelter-in-place order was in effect for seven buildings, Wirfel said.
The bases and the ships have since been cleared and operations there have resumed.
A similar threat was called in on the USS Oak Hill Monday. Law security crews spent hours searching for a possible diver spotted near a Naval Station Norfolk pier, but later gave the all-clear.
An investigation into the threats continues and Navy officials say it's not yet clear if the threats are related.
"We take these calls and threats seriously. NCIS is conducting a thorough investigation to the source of the calls and those found to have called in false threats will be prosecuted to the full extent allowed," the Navy said in a statement.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Is there freedom of conscience in North Korea?
- Whatever you know about how bad Big Pharma is, what they're wanting to do with revolutionary gene therapy is worse
- Preaching transparency while doing the opposite: British government withholding ever more files from its archives
- Torrential rain floods neighborhoods, roads across Boston, Massachusetts; over 3 inches fell
- Meat the deluded halfway: California butcher shop hangs 'animal rights' sign to stop vegan protesters
- Syrian group that left anti-Daesh fight agrees to return US coalition-supplied arms
- Flash flood sweeps through Flint, Michigan; 4 inches of rain in less than 2 hours
- Chemical leak at a NC YMCA pool sends scores of children to hospital
- Tehran vows 'intelligent and proportional' retaliation against US sanctions
- Blogger investigated for 'Russian propaganda & terrorism' in Ukraine
- Canada's housing market could soon implode along with economy
- Scientists reconstruct world's first flower
- Six bomb threats made against Virginia military bases in one day
- Trump tweets 'US-Russia relations at all-time and dangerous low, thank Congress'
- Sanctions gap may allow Western firms access to Russian crude
- London doctor charged with 118 sex offenses with 1 against a child
- Playing with fire: Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons
- 'Trump no puppet': Russian MP backs Medvedev's trade war warning
- Russian defense ministry slams Reuters fake news reports on military casualties
- HR McMaster reportedly removes Ezra Cohen-Watnick from National Security Council
- Is there freedom of conscience in North Korea?
- Preaching transparency while doing the opposite: British government withholding ever more files from its archives
- Tehran vows 'intelligent and proportional' retaliation against US sanctions
- Trump tweets 'US-Russia relations at all-time and dangerous low, thank Congress'
- Sanctions gap may allow Western firms access to Russian crude
- Playing with fire: Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons
- 'Trump no puppet': Russian MP backs Medvedev's trade war warning
- Russian defense ministry slams Reuters fake news reports on military casualties
- HR McMaster reportedly removes Ezra Cohen-Watnick from National Security Council
- Russia - China trade is on course to hit 80 billion worth by year's end
- Chinese leverage will be instrumental in killing the petro-dollar
- Flashback: Is George Soros working with the Deep State in a plot to topple Trump?
- US bans American travel to N. Korea after Sep 1 and orders passport holders to leave
- DHS waives environmental laws to expedite border wall construction
- Trump signs Russian sanctions law, but expect a Supreme Court challenge in future
- Watchdog group wants investigation into Wasserman Schultz over arrested IT staffer Imran Awan
- A thirty year history of 'Russian aggression'
- Russian politicians criticize Moldova over deputy PM entry ban
- Duterte slams that "son of a b**ch*" Kim Jong-un as a 'chubby-faced fool playing with dangerous toys'
- Matt Drudge nails it: John McCain is face of 'corruption'
- Meat the deluded halfway: California butcher shop hangs 'animal rights' sign to stop vegan protesters
- Syrian group that left anti-Daesh fight agrees to return US coalition-supplied arms
- Chemical leak at a NC YMCA pool sends scores of children to hospital
- Blogger investigated for 'Russian propaganda & terrorism' in Ukraine
- Canada's housing market could soon implode along with economy
- Six bomb threats made against Virginia military bases in one day
- London doctor charged with 118 sex offenses with 1 against a child
- Warsaw to seek WWII reparations from Germany
- Germans are more afraid of climate change than terrorism or the refugee crisis
- 'Three Musketeers terror cell' busted by undercover MI5 agent
- Sick society: Arab man claims he murdered Jewish girlfriend to 'free Palestinian prisoners'
- Court rules that US citizen in ICE detention for over 3yrs has no right to sue
- US company celebrates implanting microchips in employees by throwing a 'chip party'
- DOJ to deploy 'opioid fraud & abuse' units to US cities
- WikiLeaks Vault 7 reveals Dumbo: CIA system to take over webcams and microphones
- Russia scales down gas transit through Ukraine to the EU using bypass pipelines
- Porn OK Lauren Southern not - Patreon CEO Jack Conte cashes in on smut while banning Lauren Southern
- Treating an acid attack: Doctors issue first aid advice after 400 incidents in 6 months in the UK
- Philippines: Catholic priest caught bringing a 13 y.o. girl to a motel for sex
- Another UN warning but nothing changes: Yemen war pushes country 'towards the edge of a cliff'
- JFK docs revelation: Dallas mayor during assassination was CIA asset
- 1,000-year-old Pictish fort unearthed in Scotland
- French archaeologists unearth 'Little Pompeii' dating back to 1st century
- Boy literally stumbles upon rare 1.2 million-year-old fossilized skull
- Tapes reveal that Princess Diana feared bodyguard she was 'deeply in love with' was "bumped off," Prince Charles insisted on having a mistress
- Ancient DNA sets the record straight on the Canaanites
- Airbrushed from MSM history: Five forgotten US-led 'regime changes'
- Sniveling Piers Morgan defames Princess Diana
- Columbia University and the assassination of Patrice Lumumba revisited
- Israelis confess to Deir Yassin massacre: "I stood them against the wall and blasted them"
- Research shows ancient humans had sex with non humans - 'ghost species'
- Experts flummoxed by Chinese bone carvings offer $15,000 to crack ancient code
- Newly released tranche of JFK assassination records includes testimony from KGB defector
- Remembering Princess Diana: William and Harry share their memories and regrets
- Hitler's Deputy Rudolf Hess: Documents thicken the mystery surrounding his death
- New Tomb may have been discovered; Hawass speculates wildly
- Humans may have arrived in Australia 15K years earlier than previously thought
- Truth vs Hollywood: Author claims Hitler let British troops escape Dunkirk 'to sue for peace treaty'
- Media mogul Robert Maxwell asked Thatcher govt for $20bn to save Soviet Union
- Declassified 70 years later: Files reveal Winston Churchill thwarted King Edward VIII's Nazi plot to retake British throne
- Scientists reconstruct world's first flower
- Action-at-a-distance: Scientists surprised by discovery of planet-induced stellar pulsations
- A pirating service for academic journal articles could bring down the whole establishment
- Gold nano-rods: A major breakthrough in cryogenic freezing
- Russia's largest banks embracing blockchain technology to improve speed, safety of transactions
- New study connects breakdown of hypothalamus with accelerated aging
- Satellite captures incredible images of world's largest floating solar farm in China
- Facebook shuts down experiment after AI bots talk to each other in code
- Greenhouse gas-eating bacteria discovered deep in subglacial Antarctic lake
- 'Loner' bees and autistic humans share genetic profile, says study
- Researchers develop technique to restore telomere length, reversing problems associated with aging
- Facebook shuts down AI robots after they start talking to each other in new language
- Planetary defense system: Asteroid flyby will test NASA's ability to locate space threats
- Stunning timelapse of Earth filmed from space by ISS astronaut (VIDEO)
- Cryptocurrency hype and the future of blockchain technologies
- New food-making technology? Finnish scientists have worked out how to make food from electricity
- Study shows quantum tunneling takes time
- Hackers use cheap robot to crack open leading-brand combination safe
- New study: Greater risk of stereotyping is linked to higher cognitive abilities
- How scientists are now using virtual reality technology to manipulate the mind
- Torrential rain floods neighborhoods, roads across Boston, Massachusetts; over 3 inches fell
- Flash flood sweeps through Flint, Michigan; 4 inches of rain in less than 2 hours
- Wet weather in May and July break rainfall records in Ottawa, Canada
- 10 sinkholes found near hydroelectric dam in Vietnam
- Dead whale found on shore in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
- Update: Lightning kills 7 more in Odisha, India; 42 dead in past four days
- 12% of Montana is in exceptional drought - a once-in-a-century event, says NOAA scientist
- Photographer captures stunning shelf cloud over Lošinj Island, Croatia
- Hail stones lash desert as freak weather hits south-east UAE
- Mount Sinabung volcano in Indonesia erupts, spewing ashes and hot smoke more than 4km high
- Worker being struck by lightning filmed at Florida International Airport
- Lightning bolt kills 2 children in Kenya
- University of Idaho professor killed by lightning strike in Swiss Alps
- Man attacked by black bear at Priest Lake, Idaho
- Girl dies following attack by pit bull terrier in Durban, South Africa
- 1-year-old child killed by dog in Hartwell, Georgia
- Woman mauled to death by bull mastiff in Perth, Western Australia
- 'Unprecedented:' Another right whale carcass found on Newfoundland shore; total now 10
- Severe thunderstorms and large hail hit France
- Animated map shows every earthquake for 15 years
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Meteor fireball flies over Andalusia, Spain
- Slow meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Astronomers detect space rock 3 days after it passes close to Earth
- New Comet: C/2017 O1
- Meteor fireball observed over São Paulo, Brazil
- 'Long slow' meteor fireball seen over Hawley, Texas
- Meteor rattles windows and scares residents in Campinas, Brazil
- Loud boom over North Carolina caused by meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball explodes over South Australia (VIDEOS)
- Glowing meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea
- Possible fast moving meteor fireball sighted over South Australia
- Meteor reported over Hunter Valley, New South Wales
- Meteor streaks over Columbia County, Georgia
- 'Spectacular' fireball spotted in Whanganui, New Zealand
- Meteor fireball caught on CCTV over Singapore
- Whatever you know about how bad Big Pharma is, what they're wanting to do with revolutionary gene therapy is worse
- A just cause: Metabolic therapy for cancer
- Nearly sixty percent decline in Western mens' sperm counts
- Zika returns: First sexually transmitted infection of 2017 confirmed in Florida
- Pesticide biotech continues to threaten environmental and human health
- Drugged nation: Over one third of Americans were prescribed opiate pain medications in 2015
- US soda consumption at a 31-year low
- Monsanto Papers: Leaked docs reveal scientific mischief and regulatory collusion
- The Concentration of Power in the Food Industry: What We Eat is Dependent Upon Who's in Control
- The Poison Papers: Secret concerns of industry & regulators on the hazards of pesticides and other chemicals
- Interview with Dr. Jacob Puliyel: WHO's revised norms are allowing the use of unsafe vaccines
- UK: Massive row ensues over importation of chlorine-washed chickens from the US
- Why do humans yawn?
- Healthcare for dogs is becoming more breed-specific
- The fallacy of 'safe levels' of mercury and lead
- Is fasting the Fountain of Youth?
- The epidemic of diseased ovaries - Polycystic ovarian syndrome
- The reasons why almost no children in France are medicated for ADHD: Ways in which they define and treat it
- 'Dirt is good': Why kids need exposure to germs
- Holistic medicine: A life without fear
- 'You spot it, you got it': I am the reason my husband infuriates me
- Why adversity is often the instrument of growth
- Researchers crack the "smile code", identifying 3 distinct varieties of smile: Affiliation, dominance and reward
- A child's truth in a country of lies
- Need to relieve stress or regulate emotions? Try talking to yourself in the third-person
- Study suggests psychopaths learn to lie better, faster than non-psychopaths
- Sixteen difficult to learn life skills that will pay off forever
- If you don't rest you get stressed
- Cognitive cross-training and exercise enhance learning
- Gabor Maté: The addict in all of us
- Provable science: Money really can buy happiness
- Jordan Peterson: 'Postmodernism is destructive, and its origins are Marxist' (VIDEO)
- What exactly divides Catholics and Orthodox? (Hint: not much)
- The healing power of trauma sensitive yoga
- 8 science supported reasons why writing is an excellent health-hack
- Talking to your dog is good for your health
- Self-transcendence: The art of achieving seemingly impossible goals by focusing on a purpose greater than yourself
- How laughter brings us together
- "We're giving our kids bad advice about how to succeed in life" -- A leading happiness researcher
- Cognitive bias and the links between intelligence and prejudice
- Global animal mutilations still defies explanation
- 'Fidget spinner' crop circle appears in West Sussex
- Residents shaken after reporting chupacabra sightings in mountains of Riverside County, California
- NASA live feed allegedly captures footage of 'mother ship' near International Space Station (VIDEOS)
- Paranormal journalist claims to have "scientific evidence" that aliens lived alongside humans on Earth
- Mummified bodies in Peruvian desert stirs debate
- Sleep paralysis and waking up in the middle of the night being unable to move
- 'The Lowe Files': Actor says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter
- NASA poised to announce discovery of aliens, says Anonymous
- Possible UFO seen over New York suburb
- David Paulides releases 'Missing 411' documentary
- Mysterious disappearances of UFO researchers
- Giant crop circles appear overnight in French field
- 'Missing 411' documentary explores disappearance of Idaho toddler, other children
- Bristol, UK couple film mysterious lights flashing above their home
- Robert Bigelow says he is 'absolutely convinced' aliens are currently living on Earth
- Nottingham, UK residents woken by strange 'whooshing' noise
- Seen a Bigfoot? Call Bigfoot 911 and this North Carolina group may investigate
- Strange 'drum-like' booms heard in the sky over southwest Louisiana
- Mothman? Chupacabras? Or something else entirely?
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
- Only MP's and Royal family need pay rise, says Chancellor
- Tim Allen's take on Political Correctness
- TSA workers find gaint lobster in packed luggage -- Twitter users are not amused
- 'Out of town passenger' spotted in speeding car
- Always read the label! New Zealand parents mistakenly feed their kids Scooby Snacks
- I was offended! Comedian Steve Hughes on the absurdity of political correctness
Quote of the Day
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
~ from 'The Second Coming', 1919
Recent Comments
Another great job, you can play in dirt all day and you get payed for that.
The "President of the United States of America" .. sounds a grand job but is now officially just a minor clerical position in deep state SEC. 109....
Sci-Hub are the most noble pirates outthere!
I think that sanctions don't count for private companies only for ones under the state jurisdiction, because I have working experiences where...
There is also the option of hamstringing him, so none of his policies get off the ground. Then make sure he doesn't win the 2020 election. Thats 3...
Six bomb threats made against Virginia military bases in one dayTwo military bases in Hampton Roads, Virginia received six bomb threats Wednesday. The threats have all been cleared but the source is under investigation. Normal operations have resumed at Naval...