© US Navy / Reuters



Normal operations have resumed at Naval Station Norfolk and the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek (JEBLC) following security sweeps at the bases, according to WAVY. The bomb threats were deemed not credible.Within hours, three US Navy ships based at Naval Station Norfolk ‒ the USS Whidbey Island, USS Gunston Hall and USS Oak Hill ‒ as well as an on-base medical center and a Personnel Support Detachment received calls saying they were being targeted.Base security and emergency personnel responded to each location.The Personnel Support Detachment was evacuated as a precaution.At Naval Station Norfolk,All piers at the base were on lockdown and a shelter-in-place order was in effect for seven buildings, Wirfel said.The bases and the ships have since been cleared and operations there have resumed.A similar threat was called in on the USS Oak Hill Monday. Law security crews spent hours searching for a possible diver spotted near a Naval Station Norfolk pier, but later gave the all-clear."We take these calls and threats seriously. NCIS is conducting a thorough investigation to the source of the calls and those found to have called in false threats will be prosecuted to the full extent allowed," the Navy said in a statement.