Watchdog group wants investigation into Wasserman Schultz over arrested IT staffer Imran Awan
Heather Caygle
Politico
Mon, 31 Jul 2017 21:26 UTC
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), a conservative accountability group, is requesting the Office of Congressional Ethics launch an investigation into what the nonprofit says is Wasserman Schultz's "apparent breach" of House rules for continuing to employ Imran Awan, even after he was blocked from accessing the House IT system earlier this year.
Awan was fired by Wasserman Schultz last week after being arrested on one count of bank fraud while attempting to leave the U.S. for Pakistan. But Awan and several of his family members, also previous House staffers, have been the center of a criminal investigation for months involving an equipment and data scam on Capitol Hill.
Awan and his relatives worked as shared employees for more than two dozen House Democrats in the past several years. After the Capitol Hill investigation came to light in early February, most lawmakers fired the other staffers in question.
But Wasserman Schultz retained Awan, even though he has been barred from accessing the House IT network since February. FACT maintains there's no way Awan could have performed IT duties for Wasserman Schultz over the past six months, despite staying on the Florida Democrat's payroll.
"House staff are compensated with taxpayer funds, and members are directly responsible for ensuring their staff are only paid for official public work, work that has actually [been] performed and at a rate commensurate with the work performed," Matthew Whitaker, FACT executive director, wrote in a letter to the OCE.
"It was, therefore, contrary to the House ethics rule for Wasserman Schultz to continue to pay Awan with taxpayer funds even after he was barred from the House computer system and could not perform his duties, and was also under criminal investigation."
David Damron, a spokesman for Wasserman Schultz, called the complaint "entirely baseless" and intended to undermine a fierce Trump critic.
"Our office worked with the House Chief Administrative Officer to outline a position that allowed us to obtain, and our employee to provide, valuable services without access to the House network," Damron said. "Those services included consulting on a variety of office needs, such as on our website and printers, trouble-shooting, and other issues."
Conservative news outlets have seized on the Awan story, floating unsubstantiated claims that as an IT staffer, he may have had access to and then leaked Democratic National Committee emails when Wasserman Schultz was running the organization. Federal intelligence agencies have said Russia was behind the DNC leak that ultimately led to Wasserman Schultz's resignation and there has been no evidence tying Awan to the hack.
Both Awan's lawyer and Wasserman Schultz have previously questioned whether Awan was being targeted because he is Muslim.
"After details of the investigation were reviewed with us, my office was provided no evidence to indicate that laws had been broken, which over time, raised troubling concerns about due process, fair treatment and potential ethnic and religious profiling," Wasserman Schultz said in a statement. "Upon learning of his arrest, he was terminated."
Until his firing last week, Awan worked for Wasserman Schultz since 2005.
