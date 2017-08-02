Puppet Masters
Juncker says EU "ready" to react within days if US sanctions hurt EU interests
RT
Wed, 02 Aug 2017 19:45 UTC
European interests should be always taken into account when it comes to enabling new US sanctions, Juncker said in an interview to the German ARD-Europastudio Brussel.
"We must defend our economic interests even against the US. And that is what we are going to do," Juncker said.
"We are ready," he added, pointing out that EU reserves the right to take retaliatory measures in case its interests are violated. He also drew attention to the fact that the newly-signed US law can have "unpredictable" consequences for the EU in the field of energy security.
The new US sanctions can affect EU efforts to diversify its energy supply, particularly in the Baltic region, the European Commission head warned.
Nevertheless, he expressed hope that the US would still take Europe's interests into account by saying "the US Congress stated that these sanctions should be imposed only in consultation with the US allies" and he "assumes" that the EU "is still a US ally."
Juncker recalled his own statements made during the G-7 meeting in Italy and G-20 meeting in Germany that the EU would be ready to respond within a short period of time in case the US imposes new unilateral sanctions against Russia.
Pointedly though, he reaffirmed the EU commitment to the policy of sanctions against Russia and said that unity and close cooperation in the field of such policy between the G7 countries is necessary to facilitate the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements, which stipulate principles for a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis.
Comment: Truly a facepalm moment. It would be funny if it weren't so sad. Washington seemingly is willing to cut off its own head in order to spite its face. Meanwhile the "sanctioned" are laughing all the way to the bank. See:
- Sanctions backfire: Russia and Iran sign $2.5B deal, as U.S. legislates itself out of a lucrative market
- Kindergarten on LSD: Sanctions, smoke and mirrors in Washington
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Juncker says EU "ready" to react within days if US sanctions hurt EU interests
- Sanctions backfire: Russia and Iran sign $2.5B deal, as U.S. legislates itself out of a lucrative market
- Wasserman Schultz aide was liquidating US assets on day he was arrested
- Nearly sixty percent decline in Western mens' sperm counts
- Police State America: Man given a $250 fine for improperly cleaning a river
- AG Sessions to announce crackdown on leaks this week as Kelly gets WH staff in line
- Reuters fake news hints at new Iranian smuggling route to Yemen, but fails to actually find it
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Pentagon confirms the death of 2 US soldiers in attack on NATO convoy in Afghanistan
- ISIS on its last legs in Syria, Deir Ezzor battle approaches: SAA just 700 m from Al-Sukhnah
- Russia's largest banks embracing blockchain technology to improve speed, safety of transactions
- Trump's Choices: Address the people, organize the Europeans, fight the criminally insane Washington elite
- 1,000-year-old Pictish fort unearthed in Scotland
- C-SPAN censors caller who points out that Congress has pedophiles like Dennis Hastert, dares to mention Mossad
- Welcoming 'diversity' when it conforms to liberal ideology: Conservative Florida university students told they aren't welcome
- Need more hostility and isolation: US explores possible sanctions on China
- Trump signs new Russia sanctions law, but calls it "significantly flawed"
- New study connects breakdown of hypothalamus with accelerated aging
- Jordan Peterson temporarily banned by Google and YouTube, no justification given
- Can we stop pretending North Korea is a threat to world peace? Nations have the sovereign right to dictate their own policies and futures
- Juncker says EU "ready" to react within days if US sanctions hurt EU interests
- Sanctions backfire: Russia and Iran sign $2.5B deal, as U.S. legislates itself out of a lucrative market
- Wasserman Schultz aide was liquidating US assets on day he was arrested
- AG Sessions to announce crackdown on leaks this week as Kelly gets WH staff in line
- Reuters fake news hints at new Iranian smuggling route to Yemen, but fails to actually find it
- Pentagon confirms the death of 2 US soldiers in attack on NATO convoy in Afghanistan
- ISIS on its last legs in Syria, Deir Ezzor battle approaches: SAA just 700 m from Al-Sukhnah
- Trump's Choices: Address the people, organize the Europeans, fight the criminally insane Washington elite
- C-SPAN censors caller who points out that Congress has pedophiles like Dennis Hastert, dares to mention Mossad
- Need more hostility and isolation: US explores possible sanctions on China
- Trump signs new Russia sanctions law, but calls it "significantly flawed"
- Can we stop pretending North Korea is a threat to world peace? Nations have the sovereign right to dictate their own policies and futures
- Tillerson refusing to release $80 million in funds to the Global Engagement Center (a.k.a. the Ministry of Truth)
- Russia: US plan to supply lethal arms to Ukraine will escalate violence, WH blindsided
- China's MoD warns India: 'Leave Chinese land or face war'
- Pentagon to Lockheed: $3.7B advance for 50 F-35 fighter jets
- Sy Hersh: Seth Rich WAS in contact with Wikileaks
- Stirring up 'Russophobia': Mike Pence accuses Russia of trying to assassinate Montenegrin Prime Minister
- Rex Tillerson injects sanity into US foreign policy on North Korea & China
- Assumption of US dominance in the world is ending, inevitable imperial decline is looming
- Police State America: Man given a $250 fine for improperly cleaning a river
- Welcoming 'diversity' when it conforms to liberal ideology: Conservative Florida university students told they aren't welcome
- Jordan Peterson temporarily banned by Google and YouTube, no justification given
- Overdose deaths surge in Britain: Majority from dangerous mix of opioid fentanyl and heroin
- Baltimore, MD: 34 cases dismissed after a 2nd video surfaces showing cops planting drugs on suspects
- Miner to auction rare collection of diamonds including Russia's purest and most expensive diamond
- Puerto Rico: Medical marijuana to offset its fiscal crisis
- Jewish summer camp criticized for hosting kids with Palestinian flag
- Poll: Trump approval rating at new low of 39%
- Four teenage girls raped at Swedish concert, many others sexually abused
- US-supported Syrian militants who were promised money to fight surrender to pro-government forces
- Upon release from prison, drug-using Chicago inmates given supply of medication to prevent opioid overdose and death
- A third of Britons want Tony Blair tried over illegal invasion of Iraq
- Ukrainian hero pilot turns out 'too pro-Russian' for Kiev nationalists
- US Air Force buying leftover Russian 747 jets for President's new ride
- US pilot who shot down Syrian fighter jet breaks silence over incident
- Judge rules former US diplomat owes enslaved, sexually abused housekeeper $3mn
- Germany starts face recognition surveillance test amid criticism
- Duh! Oxford 'experts' report Libyans highly suspicious of Britain's motivations for military intervention
- 'Delusional moochers': Forbes' misguided rant against self-reliant homesteaders
- 1,000-year-old Pictish fort unearthed in Scotland
- French archaeologists unearth 'Little Pompeii' dating back to 1st century
- Boy literally stumbles upon rare 1.2 million-year-old fossilized skull
- Tapes reveal that Princess Diana feared bodyguard she was 'deeply in love with' was "bumped off," Prince Charles insisted on having a mistress
- Ancient DNA sets the record straight on the Canaanites
- Airbrushed from MSM history: Five forgotten US-led 'regime changes'
- Sniveling Piers Morgan defames Princess Diana
- Columbia University and the assassination of Patrice Lumumba revisited
- Israelis confess to Deir Yassin massacre: "I stood them against the wall and blasted them"
- Research shows ancient humans had sex with non humans - 'ghost species'
- Experts flummoxed by Chinese bone carvings offer $15,000 to crack ancient code
- Newly released tranche of JFK assassination records includes testimony from KGB defector
- Remembering Princess Diana: William and Harry share their memories and regrets
- Hitler's Deputy Rudolf Hess: Documents thicken the mystery surrounding his death
- New Tomb may have been discovered; Hawass speculates wildly
- Humans may have arrived in Australia 15K years earlier than previously thought
- Truth vs Hollywood: Author claims Hitler let British troops escape Dunkirk 'to sue for peace treaty'
- Media mogul Robert Maxwell asked Thatcher govt for $20bn to save Soviet Union
- Declassified 70 years later: Files reveal Winston Churchill thwarted King Edward VIII's Nazi plot to retake British throne
- Ten things you may not know about Orwell's '1984'
- Russia's largest banks embracing blockchain technology to improve speed, safety of transactions
- New study connects breakdown of hypothalamus with accelerated aging
- Satellite captures incredible images of world's largest floating solar farm in China
- Facebook shuts down experiment after AI bots talk to each other in code
- Greenhouse gas-eating bacteria discovered deep in subglacial Antarctic lake
- 'Loner' bees and autistic humans share genetic profile, says study
- Researchers develop technique to restore telomere length, reversing problems associated with aging
- Facebook shuts down AI robots after they start talking to each other in new language
- Planetary defense system: Asteroid flyby will test NASA's ability to locate space threats
- Stunning timelapse of Earth filmed from space by ISS astronaut (VIDEO)
- Cryptocurrency hype and the future of blockchain technologies
- New food-making technology? Finnish scientists have worked out how to make food from electricity
- Study shows quantum tunneling takes time
- Hackers use cheap robot to crack open leading-brand combination safe
- New study: Greater risk of stereotyping is linked to higher cognitive abilities
- How scientists are now using virtual reality technology to manipulate the mind
- Ahoy Mates! Scientific expedition to unlock secrets of 'lost continent' Zealandia
- Iran successfully tests Phoenix space rocket meant to deliver small satellites into orbit - Update: US complains
- First human embryos modified in U.S.
- High-intensity x-ray imaging reveals medieval manuscript hidden in book binding
- Hail stones lash desert as freak weather hits south-east UAE
- Mount Sinabung volcano in Indonesia erupts, spewing ashes and hot smoke more than 4km high
- Worker being struck by lightning filmed at Florida International Airport
- Lightning bolt kills 2 children in Kenya
- University of Idaho professor killed by lightning strike in Swiss Alps
- Man attacked by black bear at Priest Lake, Idaho
- Girl dies following attack by pit bull terrier in Durban, South Africa
- 1-year-old child killed by dog in Hartwell, Georgia
- Woman mauled to death by bull mastiff in Perth, Western Australia
- 'Unprecedented:' Another right whale carcass found on Newfoundland shore; total now 10
- Severe thunderstorms and large hail hit France
- Animated map shows every earthquake for 15 years
- Winter type storms and temperatures happening across the world in Summer
- 'Powerful' kangaroo attacks 2 golfers at Gold Coast, Australia
- Elephants and tigers are killing one person per day across India
- Tsunami that hit Greenland last month was triggered by a landslide say researchers
- Australian scientists at Bureau of Meteorology again caught tampering with weather data
- Grounded Fin whale dies at Salvage, Newfoundland
- Two whales die after beaching themselves off Fraser Island, Australia
- Dead baby whale found on Gold Coast beach, Australia
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Meteor fireball flies over Andalusia, Spain
- Slow meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Astronomers detect space rock 3 days after it passes close to Earth
- New Comet: C/2017 O1
- Meteor fireball observed over São Paulo, Brazil
- 'Long slow' meteor fireball seen over Hawley, Texas
- Meteor rattles windows and scares residents in Campinas, Brazil
- Loud boom over North Carolina caused by meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball explodes over South Australia (VIDEOS)
- Glowing meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea
- Possible fast moving meteor fireball sighted over South Australia
- Meteor reported over Hunter Valley, New South Wales
- Meteor streaks over Columbia County, Georgia
- 'Spectacular' fireball spotted in Whanganui, New Zealand
- Meteor fireball caught on CCTV over Singapore
- Nearly sixty percent decline in Western mens' sperm counts
- Zika returns: First sexually transmitted infection of 2017 confirmed in Florida
- Pesticide biotech continues to threaten environmental and human health
- Drugged nation: Over one third of Americans were prescribed opiate pain medications in 2015
- US soda consumption at a 31-year low
- Monsanto Papers: Leaked docs reveal scientific mischief and regulatory collusion
- The Concentration of Power in the Food Industry: What We Eat is Dependent Upon Who's in Control
- The Poison Papers: Secret concerns of industry & regulators on the hazards of pesticides and other chemicals
- Interview with Dr. Jacob Puliyel: WHO's revised norms are allowing the use of unsafe vaccines
- UK: Massive row ensues over importation of chlorine-washed chickens from the US
- Why do humans yawn?
- Healthcare for dogs is becoming more breed-specific
- The fallacy of 'safe levels' of mercury and lead
- Is fasting the Fountain of Youth?
- The epidemic of diseased ovaries - Polycystic ovarian syndrome
- The reasons why almost no children in France are medicated for ADHD: Ways in which they define and treat it
- 'Dirt is good': Why kids need exposure to germs
- Holistic medicine: A life without fear
- Sleeping less than 7hrs a night may contribute to a larger waistline and risk of heart disease, study finds
- Biopersistence - Study finds vaccine ingredient aluminum travels to organs and the brain
- Why adversity is often the instrument of growth
- Researchers crack the "smile code", identifying 3 distinct varieties of smile: Affiliation, dominance and reward
- A child's truth in a country of lies
- Need to relieve stress or regulate emotions? Try talking to yourself in the third-person
- Study suggests psychopaths learn to lie better, faster than non-psychopaths
- Sixteen difficult to learn life skills that will pay off forever
- If you don't rest you get stressed
- Cognitive cross-training and exercise enhance learning
- Gabor Maté: The addict in all of us
- Provable science: Money really can buy happiness
- Jordan Peterson: 'Postmodernism is destructive, and its origins are Marxist' (VIDEO)
- What exactly divides Catholics and Orthodox? (Hint: not much)
- The healing power of trauma sensitive yoga
- 8 science supported reasons why writing is an excellent health-hack
- Talking to your dog is good for your health
- Self-transcendence: The art of achieving seemingly impossible goals by focusing on a purpose greater than yourself
- How laughter brings us together
- "We're giving our kids bad advice about how to succeed in life" -- A leading happiness researcher
- Cognitive bias and the links between intelligence and prejudice
- Twenty things people notice when they quit the booze
- Global animal mutilations still defies explanation
- 'Fidget spinner' crop circle appears in West Sussex
- Residents shaken after reporting chupacabra sightings in mountains of Riverside County, California
- NASA live feed allegedly captures footage of 'mother ship' near International Space Station (VIDEOS)
- Paranormal journalist claims to have "scientific evidence" that aliens lived alongside humans on Earth
- Mummified bodies in Peruvian desert stirs debate
- Sleep paralysis and waking up in the middle of the night being unable to move
- 'The Lowe Files': Actor says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter
- NASA poised to announce discovery of aliens, says Anonymous
- Possible UFO seen over New York suburb
- David Paulides releases 'Missing 411' documentary
- Mysterious disappearances of UFO researchers
- Giant crop circles appear overnight in French field
- 'Missing 411' documentary explores disappearance of Idaho toddler, other children
- Bristol, UK couple film mysterious lights flashing above their home
- Robert Bigelow says he is 'absolutely convinced' aliens are currently living on Earth
- Nottingham, UK residents woken by strange 'whooshing' noise
- Seen a Bigfoot? Call Bigfoot 911 and this North Carolina group may investigate
- Strange 'drum-like' booms heard in the sky over southwest Louisiana
- Mothman? Chupacabras? Or something else entirely?
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
- Only MP's and Royal family need pay rise, says Chancellor
- Tim Allen's take on Political Correctness
- TSA workers find gaint lobster in packed luggage -- Twitter users are not amused
- 'Out of town passenger' spotted in speeding car
- Always read the label! New Zealand parents mistakenly feed their kids Scooby Snacks
- I was offended! Comedian Steve Hughes on the absurdity of political correctness
- Bye Bye Chinglish: No more 'roasted husband' and 'fried Wikipedia' as China clamps down on mangled foreign-language translations
Quote of the Day
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
~ from 'The Second Coming', 1919
Recent Comments
About a year ago, Vladimir Puting said that when he was growing up on the streets of St. Petersburg, he learned: "If you see a fight is...
The title of "liberal" has been so perverted from its original meaning that a more apt title might be Neo-Bolshevik. These are more like the types...
Liberals do not want conservatives, conservatives do not want liberals. So, what the "news" is about ?
Palhaço é palhaço em qualquer lugar.... Basbaca idem.. O retardado mental, vice-fazer o palhaço-mor, que adora aparecer... Dizem que gosta de...
President "I hate do this, buuuuut......" Trump signed the damn bill. F. William Engdahl's assessment of the 2016 election is becoming more and...
Juncker says EU "ready" to react within days if US sanctions hurt EU interestsEurope will come up with an "adequate" response and "within days" if the newly-signed US anti-Russian sanctions law hurts the interests of European companies working with Russia, European...