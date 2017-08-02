© NCMS_Media
Hail stones fell on the Sharjah desert and rain lashed the south-east of the country as unstable weather continued.

The National Meteorology and Seismology shared videos of the extreme weather which satellite images showed covered the border area and parts of Oman.

The Al Ain region and south-eastern towns saw heavy rain at the weekend and there were warnings at the time that it would return on Wednesday and Thursday.


Dr Ahmed Habib, from the National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology, said on Sunday that despite the dramatic appearance, summer downpours are not unusual.

"This is not that strange and we see it every year," he said.

"At this time of year, clouds accumulative in eastern and southern areas and they are accompanied by rainfall, though the intensity of the rain differs from one year to the next.